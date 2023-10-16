Jake Paul announces boxing return days after brother Logan Paul’s win over Dillon Danis

“The Problem Child” is back.

YouTuber-turned-professional-boxer Jake Paul is set to compete in his third bout of 2023, according to a press release obtained by WGTC. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions will partner with broadcaster DAZN for a contest on December 15.

An opponent has yet to be named.

Paul (7-1) confirmed the news on October 16 via social media, two days after his brother, Logan Paul, picked up a win over Dillon Danis on the network. “My destiny is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there,” Paul wrote on Instagram. “December 15th is the next step in that journey. Live on Dazn.”

With the announcement coming without an opponent, some fighters have already called for the opportunity to meet the social media sensation inside the ring, including former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. Danis also challenged The Problem Child on X before the news broke.

“Eight fights in the boxing game and I’m already its biggest name,” Paul said in the press release. “I’ve proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds. PPV after PPV after PPV, and I’m just getting started. My mission is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you’re not going to want to miss it.”

Paul has won seven of eight bouts, which includes wins over former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. His sole loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury. He last fought in August when he bested UFC superstar Nate Diaz by unanimous decision.

Paul’s biggest fights are with Fury and KSI

Although he didn’t fight on the Misfits Boxing card in Manchester, England this past weekend, Paul remains the most active and successful combatant in the influencer boxing space. He was at the AO Arena to corner his brother, and during the post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani inside the ring, Paul shot his shot at Fury. “You can run but you can’t hide, big boy,” The Problem Child said. “Sign the contract!”

Later, Fury fought Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, better known as KSI, in the night’s main event. And he emerged victorious via unanimous decision after the six-round affair.

“TNT” told Helwani that he was finished with the YouTube boxing scene, and wanted to continue his undefeated professional career fighting in the traditional lane. But, he also indicated that he’d be open to fighting either of the Pauls.

It’s clear rematching Fury is a top priority of Paul’s. Fury took his ‘0’ in February when he edged the scorecards by a split decision. Fury extended his record to 10-0 by toppling KSI.

However, the space’s biggest pay-per-view potential is a grudge match featuring Paul and KSI. Although KSI is Logan Paul’s business partner and good friend, The Problem Child is his bitter enemy and after years of back-and-forth squabbling, their fight should be a ratings juggernaut.

But, considering KSI and Fury just fought, it’s unlikely that Paul will box either of them on December 15.

Mike Perry is the potential frontrunner, or would DAZN partner with Danis again?

In my estimation, there are two names at the top of the opponent list for Paul: Danis and Mike Perry. Although Danis showed poor boxing fundamentals and was thoroughly taken to ask by Logan Paul, his star power is the biggest it’s ever been due to the Misfit’s build-up.

He’s had beef with The Problem Child for years as well, and he’s already indicated his desire to fight him via the aforementioned tweet — but, admittedly no one can parse fact from fiction with Danis. Also, Danis’ antics caused a sixth-round in-ring skirmish with dozens of security guards. It’s unclear if DAZN wants Danis on their broadcast again, and if Most Valuable Promotions is prepared to work with the social media troll.

The fight that makes the most sense for Paul at this juncture is Perry.

“Platinum” is a former UFC brawler who has emphatically hopped into the bare-knuckle boxing lane, a sport that he’s become the face of. Unlike Danis, who is a 2-0 mixed martial artist and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt with little striking experience, Perry’s forté is standing and trading.

He boasts a 14-8 professional mixed martial arts record with 11 wins via KO/TKO. He’s undefeated as a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship bruiser at 3-0, which includes his most recent victory, a second-round TKO triumph over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in April.

And what’s the biggest evidence that Perry is up next for Paul?

Perry was the official backup fighter for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, and he was in Manchester the entire fight week anticipating that one of the fighters (likely Danis) would drop out at the last minute. Platinum seems all-in on fighting a Paul, and that could come to fruition on December 15.