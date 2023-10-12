‘Misfits Boxing: The PRIME Card’ full lineup, predictions, and how to watch

The biggest night ever in influencer boxing is almost upon us. MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card will be live in Manchester, England, this Saturday with a double main event featuring two grudge matches.

English social media sensation Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, better known as KSI, will battle the man who handed Jake Paul his first loss inside the ring, professional boxer Tommy Fury, to close the show. But, before they make the walk, the volatile rivalry between content-creating superstar Logan Paul and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Dillon Danis will come to a head.

Other big names in the space will also lace up gloves at the AO Arena, including Salt Papi, Slim, Deen the Great, Swarmz, and Alex Wassabi. So, who’s fighting, when is it on, and how do you watch it? No worries, we’ve got this covered!

When is The PRIME Card on and how do I watch it?

Although there is a lot of hype in the U.S. for The PRIME Card, it’s live in the U.K., meaning it’ll service the English audience in attendance. So, instead of a typical fight event that’ll air Saturday night in North America, the card will start in the afternoon of Oct. 14. It’s scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The card will play out live on DAZN — Misfits’ broadcasting partner for the card. To purchase the pay-per-view event, fans must be subscribed to the streaming platform ahead of time. It’s also available to watch on ESPN+ PPV, which you’ll have to subscribe to as well before dropping cash on the card.

Another great way to watch live fights is at a bar or restaurant. You can check your local spots to see if they’re playing The PRIME Card.

The PRIME Card’s full lineup

It’s not controversial to say that The PRIME Card’s entire lineup has been overshadowed by the top two fights. But, at the time of this writing, 10 bouts have rounded out the event. Here’s who is fighting and the number of rounds they’re scheduled to clash for (h/t ESPN):

KSI vs. Tommy Fury, six rounds

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, six rounds

Salt Papi vs. Slim, four rounds

Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks, five rounds

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, four rounds

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate, four rounds

Wassabi Lmao vs. Los Pineda Coladas, four-round tag-team match

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace, four rounds

Swarmz vs. TBD, four rounds

S-X vs DTG, three rounds

We’re still around 48 hours away from the card’s start time, and with a weigh-in still to happen, the lineup is subject to change.

KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis predictions

We’ve got predictions for the double main event.

Tommy Fury defeats KSI via unanimous decision

Fury will enter the ring as the most credentialed boxer of the evening. He boats an undefeated professional record of 9-0, which includes his split decision triumph over Jake Paul in Feb. — his most recent outing.

KSI has never tasted defeat in boxing either. He holds five wins, including when he bested Logan Paul by a split decision in 2019. He last competed in May when he knocked out Joe Fournier. But, after the tape was reviewed, it was determined that the YouTuber-turned-boxer finished Fournier with his elbow, so the match was overturned to a no contest.

Someone’s ‘O’ has got to go, and judging by their experience, it’ll be KSI leaving the arena with a blemish on his record. Fury is riding the momentum of silencing “The Problem Child,” someone who is much more accomplished inside the ring than KSI. Jake Paul’s shown better fundamentals than KSI as well.

Fury had the weight of the world on him before fighting “The Problem Child” — losing was not an option, and he rose to the occasion. Fury seems even more confident this time around, and considering KSI is a lesser opponent than Jake Paul, I see “TNT” taking it.

But, it’ll likely be a unanimous decision as KSI appears to be in phenomenal shape, he’s never been knocked out, and Fury’s last few fights have gone the distance.

Logan Paul defeats Dillon Danis via split decision

Out of two fighters in the co-headliner, Danis is the much more credentialed combat sports athlete. However, it’s in a grappling martial art, not striking. His Brazilian jiu-jitsu is highly respected, but he’s never fought in a boxing, kickboxing, or Muay Thai competition.

Danis has two professional mixed martial arts bouts on his resume. But, Danis ended both Bellator fights quickly with his jiu-jitsu prowess and didn’t show much in the striking department.

Looking at Paul, he’s coming off an eight-round exhibition match against arguably the greatest to ever do it, Floyd Mayweather Jr. Although Mayweather is much smaller, the fact that “Maverick” hung in there is saying something. Both men will look to earn their first boxing victory — Paul’s other two matches were with KSI, and he’s 0-1-1 against his PRIME partner.

Paul’s athleticism is impressive. He’s contracted by the WWE as a professional wrestler, and he appears to be in the best shape of his life. Maverick also has a size and presumable power advantage over Danis.

Danis has shared a few clips of him boxing, but they haven’t been very impressive, to say the least. And Logan’s brother has shown that just because someone has mixed martial arts experience doesn’t mean they are going to have the same success in boxing (i.e. Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley). So, I expect Paul to use his athleticism, experience, and power to edge out a close decision.

Logan Paul vs. Tommy Fury next?

In combat sports, what’s almost more exciting than the actual fights is what comes after them. The four fighters at the top of the bill have entangled storylines, and depending on the results, multiple new matchups can be made.

If the two fighters I predict to win — Fury and Paul — do so, then I believe a fight card will be built around them. Fury would have defeated Paul’s business partner (KSI) and brother (Jake Paul) — what’s a more exciting storyline than the older brother stepping in to defeat the guy who trounced his younger sibling as well as his best friend?

If KSI and Danis win, I could see Misfits linking those two up. They were supposed to fight earlier this year anyway before Danis pulled out of the match.

If the other combinations play out — KSI and Paul victories or Fury and Danis victories — I don’t see the winners fighting. Paul and KSI have battled twice already, and they’ve obviously moved past their rivalry. And Fury and Danis have been very cordial — the storyline would feel extremely forced.

Anyways, that’s it for predictions. It’s time to see what happens inside the boxing ring.