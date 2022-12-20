James Gunn debunks claims about Gal Gadot’s DC future

After Henry Cavill was let go from his role as Superman only months after saying he was back, fans are now worried about the longevity of other mainstay DC stars, particularly Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman films. Rumors had been circulating that the actress had also been let go from her position at the franchise which DC’s co-CEO, James Gunn, addressed, as he often does, over on Twitter.

In partnership with Peter Safran, Gunn has really shaken things up over at DC since he took on the role leaving many fans of the former DCEU, or “Snyderverse” as many once called it, quite anxious. Alongside Cavill’s dismissal, there were also rumors circulating that Jason Momoa would be recast from Aquaman to Lobo, a foul-mouthed bounty hunter that fans have been hoping to see enter the DC universe for some time.

On top of all this, there was the cancellation of the Wonder Woman trilogy, though apparently, this may have had nothing to do with Gunn but rather that director Patty Jenkins left the project. It does however leave Gadot’s future at the franchise in limbo. However, the director hit back at rumors that the actress had also been dismissed alongside Cavill.

On an Instagram post, Gunn posted regarding the hate he has received for some of the decisions he has made of late, one user commented, “cannot wait to see what you are cooking up… That being said the move to boot Cavill and Gadot (especially after they’d announced their return) doesn’t inspire confidence.”

Gunn directly responded, “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we “booted” Gal.”

Image via Instagram

Gunn, unlike many people in his position, often responds to fans or aggravators online to set the record straight when misleading rumors are circulating regarding the projects he is working on. With all the projects he has under his belt right now one wonders where he gets the time.

Honestly, though, we don’t know what will be in store for Gadot and Wonder Woman in the future. Both Gunn and Safran have been very open about their decisions regarding what path they are making at DC so you would think that if there was news on what will happen to the character they would likely just tell us. Though with the actress’s cameo from the upcoming film, The Flash has hit the cutting room floor, it doesn’t look good.

There is obviously still a chance that a third Wonder Woman film could be made without Jenkins, but it depends if Gadot would be willing to come back for that. As it is, we are still being kept in the dark somewhat when it comes to the future of DC.