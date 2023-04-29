James Gunn has some harsh words for his new assistant being terrible at their job

Roughly 50 percent of the DC fandom will tell you that James Gunn is a tyrant who loves nothing more than to rip dreams and hopes from right out of people’s hands and stomp them into nothingness right in front of their very eyes, and it would appear that extends to his unfortunate assistants, too.

The filmmaker has been jetting around the world promoting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and one of the requirements is that you need to sign an awful lot of merchandise. It’s not the most glamorous part of the job, but it would certainly help if the folks hired to assist proved to be anything approaching capable at their duties.

Taking to Twitter to voice his frustrations, Gunn shared footage of him being left with no other option but to give his new help a stern dressing down after they simply couldn’t keep up with the volume of posters requiring his John Hancock in such quick succession.

I know. How do I put up with that shit, right? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 29, 2023

Obviously, the entire thing is tongue in cheek given that Gunn’s new PA is none other than longtime friend, regular collaborator, and Guardians of the Galaxy veteran Nathan Fillion, but that still doesn’t excuse such a slack performance. The pop culture hero should know a thing or two about signing vast mountains of imagery emblazoned with his own face, but it seems he isn’t quite so keen to work as fast when he didn’t make it onto the Vol. 3 poster, which is understandable when you think about it.