James Gunn hints at potential plans for one of his favorite DC superheroes

Whenever you travel to a foreign country, it’s always best to read up on the laws that must be followed at your destination, lest you unwittingly become a fugitive in your travels.

So, if you’re traveling to the internet, specifically the off-putting subcontinent of Twitter, keep in mind that it’s required by law to take everything James Gunn says with the most ham-fisted pound of salt you can muster; partly because the co-head of DC Studios tends to be pretty forthcoming about what definitely isn’t happening, and partly because the internet just can’t help itself.

After shouting out cinematographer Henry Braham, who Gunn worked with on both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the upcoming The Flash movie (whose recent trailer sent the DC fandom into a long-awaited frenzy), one user took the opportunity of seeing Gunn out in the wild to ask him what he thinks of the DC superhero Vixen, to which he offered up his special brand of enthusiasm as his answer.

Yes a lot. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2023

Vixen first appeared in DC Comics in 1981, intended as the first African superhero to star in her own line. More recently, she made appearances in the CW’s Arrowverse, namely in Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

That was then, and this is now, and by the looks of Gunn’s reply to a question that would otherwise seem like another throwaway attempt at interacting with the DC Studios mastermind, big things could be coming for Vixen in the DC Universe.

Of course, we expect Gunn to play coy for quite a bit longer in the Vixen department, but given the character’s presence in some of DC’s more recent, if defunct, projects, it won’t be any surprise if the zealous animal-channeler pops up in the DCU before long.