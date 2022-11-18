James Gunn shuts down trolls trying to turn everything into Marvel vs. DC

The DC versus Marvel debate didn’t start yesterday. It didn’t even start when both started making movies. It started much earlier and probably will exist as long as both companies exist. While new DCEU architect James Gunn may know this, he’s not giving in to it.

The rivalry actually goes back to the sixties when Spider-Man and Batman were in a battle of who could sell the most comic books. The modern version of the rivalry mainly plays out on social media now and Gunn responded to that so-called rivalry in typical Gunn fashion.

It all started when Gunn tweeted about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special with a photo from the set featuring Kevin Bacon and Sean Gunn (Kraglin Obfonteri).

Some apparent DC fan went all in on this. “You are of DC, NO Marvel!!!” they replied. Gunn brought them back to reality.

As was made clear in all press, until May I am both DC & Marvel. I've dedicated the majority of the past 10 years of my life to the Guardians trilogy, & I'm not abandoning them or the thousands of people who worked on them at the 11th hour. The world won't end if you love both. https://t.co/MBc5mPBmvL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 18, 2022

The world won’t end if you love both! That’s a great message from a man who’s actually responsible for amazing live-action adaptations from both companies. And this isn’t the first time Gunn’s gone after a troll. In fact, Gunn makes a habit of singling out trolls and setting them straight.

In April, someone posted a photo of Chris Pratt next to Patrick Wilson and said “Marvel. Hear me out. Just… replace him.” Gunn went hard:

“For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him.”

Who will he shut down next?