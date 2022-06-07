Jeff Goldblum was royally shocked at the premiere of 1993’s Jurassic Park.

Talking with Entertainment Tonight at the Jurassic World Dominion premiere, the 69-year-old actor recalled that he watched the first Jurassic film with the late Princess Diana at a sort of “royal screening.” Of course, he told the story in his signature syntax:

“Well, the premiere . . . you know, there were a few . . . With things like this, you know, we already did a kind of a premiere in Mexico City, which was great. This is fantastic—my home base, not far from my stomping grounds, you know, so to speak . . . speaking of dinosaurs!

And it’s great. Let me see. Where did we have the first one? Well, I’ll tell you. You know, the first one . . . we had . . . I’m remembering London, I’m remembering the Natural Museum History of a . . . Natural Museum History, there . . . Natural History Museum!

And, speaking of the Platinum Jubilee, we showed it to, at the time, Princess Diana, and we had a kind of a royal screening. Steven Spielberg was here [he gestures to his left], Sam Neill was here [he gestures again to his left], Princess Diana was here [he gestures to his right]. And we showed them the movie.”