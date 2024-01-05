Jeffrey Epstein’s list of contacts: All celebrities named in the unsealed documents

Jeffrey Epstein’s list of known associates have been public for less than 48 hours, but the internet has already trawled through the 900-page document containing flight logs, depositions, and other evidence used during the Ghislaine Maxwell case.

The information is a mix of old and new, with some things having been public knowledge for a while and others having come as quite a shock. Before delving into what’s held within, it’s important to know that the list of names that was unsealed on Wednesday doesn’t incriminate anyone. Despite the narrative being told online and on spaces like TikTok, the list only confirms that these people had an association with Epstein, not that they were complicit in any of his or Maxwell’s crimes.

What are these documents?

The documents relate to the case against Ghislaine Maxwell, and within the 900 pages there are transcripts from depositions in which witnesses gave testimonies. Some sections relate to the flight logs to and from Epstein Island and then there are the emails from Epstein’s addressed to Maxwell.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for helping Epstein recruit and abuse underage girls before he was caught and ultimately took his own life in 2019. The names and documents were unsealed from a lawsuit filed by alleged victim of Epstein and Maxwell Virginia Guiffre. All in all, 175 names appear within the pages. You can easily find the documents for yourself online, that is, if you’re prepared to sift through them.

To reiterate, this is not the mythical “little black book” of all Epstein’s clients; in fact, there is no evidence that such a book even exists. The documents that have been unsealed are relevant to the current case against Maxwell, but they only confirm that Epstein was a rich man with many powerful connections.

So who has been named?

A few names that have caught the internet’s attention straightaway include the likes of Stephen Hawking. An email from Epstein to Maxwell seems to suggest the billionaire was willing to pay people to discredit a rumor that the late theoretical physicist was involved in an underage orgy. This does not confirm that rumor was true, only that there was a rumor. This is the only time Hawking’s name comes up.

Political figures such as Bill Clinton and Donald Trump have been named numerous times although both have denied any wrongdoing. Prince Andrew appeared multiple times, although the brother of the current king of England has been keeping out of the public eye in recent months and also claims no wrongdoing.

Other big names in Hollywood and the music industry have also had their names crop up within the documents including Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, and Michael Jackson. The list goes on, but here are some of the more famous ones found within the 900 pages:

Naomi Campbell

David Copperfield

Cameron Diaz

Al Gore

Kevin Spacey

Les Wexner

Bruce Willis

What’s important to note with a lot of these names is that they come up in the pages of depositions. In these testimonies, the witnesses were asked whether they had ever had contact with certain figures known to have flown out to the island, and in most cases the answers were no. Although there are a lot of A-list names appearing within the documents, it doesn’t even prove that these people knew Epstein.