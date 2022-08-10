Jennette McCurdy addresses resentment towards Ariana Grande in new memoir

It is common knowledge that iCarly‘s Jennette McCurdy used to work with Ariana Grande back when they were both on Nickelodeon. However, years after the TV series Sam & Cat, McCurdy has revealed her resentment and jealousy towards her co-star.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the former Nickelodeon star shared details about her feelings toward Grande in her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. McCurdy revealed that she was denied taking time off to do other projects during the height of her career. Meanwhile, her co-star was allowed to go on press tours and focus on her growing music career.

“The week where I was told Ariana would not be here at all, and that they would write around her absence this episode by having her character be locked in a box. Are you. Kidding me. So I have to turn down movies while Ariana’s off whistle-toning at the Billboard Music Awards? F**k. This.”

But it’s not just career paths. McCurdy also details how she felt envious of how Grande was raised and how she got everything she wanted. Meanwhile, her family life wasn’t ideal.

“I grew up in Garbage Grove in a god**mned hoarder house with a cancerous mom who constantly wept about not being able to afford rent and utility bills. Ariana grew up in Boca Raton, Florida, an incredibly wealthy, idyllic town, with a healthy mom who could buy her whatever she wanted, whenever she wanted — Gucci bags, fancy vacations, Chanel outfits.”

But apparently, it wasn’t Grande’s music career that made her unlikeable. It was the moment when Grande was seen with Tom Hanks that made McCurdy finally realize how she was “robbed” of her career and how she couldn’t like Grande.

“Pop star success I could handle, but hanging out with Sheriff Woody, with Forrest F**king Gump? This has gone too far. So now, every time she misses work, it feels like a personal attack. Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she robbed me of having that experience myself.”

Before the release of her memoir, it was revealed that McCurdy denied Nickelodeon’s offer of $300k in hush money, which would have prevented her from speaking about her experiences with the network. And looking at how much resentment and anger the actress had growing up, at least she’s finally able to let it all out publicly in her new book.

If you’re keen to know more about McCurdy’s life as a famous child actress, I’m Glad My Mom Died is out now.