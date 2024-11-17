Jessica Simpson fell victim to a ‘stale’ marriage, struggling to ‘figure out a separation’ from Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson has once again found herself in the difficult position of having to deal with a declining marriage. But this time, something is holding her back from completely ending things with her second husband, Eric Johnson.

Recommended Videos

An insider familiar with the singer’s struggles amid her alleged split from the former NFL player recently told Us Weekly that she’s “heartbroken” because this time, her kids are involved. Compared to her childless marriage with her first husband, Nick Lachey, which ran from 2002 to 2006, Simpson’s 10-year union with Johnson gave birth to three children: Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.

“[They are] trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible,” said the insider, who quickly doubled down on this idea, saying the two are “still figuring things out.”

Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate. Our unity was written in God’s sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore. pic.twitter.com/vW3gXOcu1B — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) July 6, 2020

But while they are working on the best possible way to go about their separation, another source told the outlet that they are “living separately right now.” This could explain why Eric stopped appearing on Jessica’s social media accounts months ago. It’s also worth noting that the last time they were seen together with their children was in April. Long before that, Simpson already ditched her wedding ring in January.

A different source also told Us Weekly that the split was “not an easy decision for” Jessica, implying that she was the one who initiated it. Even though she has been tightlipped on what led to their purported breakup, her cryptic post on Instagram earlier this week hinted at her being done with Johnson’s antics. In her post, she talked about being “tired of putting up with everything.”

Two days later, the former professional athlete made headlines when he stepped out in public without his wedding band, as though confirming that they were indeed no longer together. But unlike Jessica, Eric has not personally addressed their situation or shared what caused things between them to turn sour.

Interestingly, a tipster claimed to the Daily Mail on Saturday that the reason for the split was that their marriage had gone stale. However, the same insider argued that the Dukes of Hazzard actress is eager to avoid a permanent separation and save their marriage for the sake of their children.

“Jessica’s goals are to stay married and fix the relationship as it has become stale,” said the tipster, who also noted that Jessica acknowledges how good of a husband and father Eric has been to her and their children for years before things went awry between them.

“Eric has been an incredible father. He has been there for her in her sobriety journey and has been able to deal with all her ups and downs. He has been her rock.”

Anyone that knows my husband Eric would agree that he is hands down the best Father in the world. Happy Father’s Day baby! Thank you for always putting love first. This family of 5 loves you with all of our hearts 💚💚💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/2wFmg9J48b — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) June 16, 2019

Other sources of the tabloid newspaper echoed the same sentiment, adding that the celebrity couple doesn’t want to make “rash decisions” and are willing to make changes in their relationship to “make it work.” But for now, they are stuck in a “lull period” where they are trying their best to figure things out and revive the spark that brought them together in the first place.

It seems like concerned fans of the couple can either jump from one conclusion to another or just wait for Jessica or Eric to officially acknowledge and reveal their final decision on the status of their marriage

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy