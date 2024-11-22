Jessica Simpson one-ups estranged husband Eric Johnson by flaunting ringless finger at Beverly Hills party

Jessica Simpson continues to fan the flames of speculation about her rumored split from husband Eric Johnson after she once again stepped out without her wedding ring, one-upping her estranged spouse who also showed off his ringless finger last week.

On Thursday, the 44-year-old singer made headlines after attending her nephew Bronx Wentz’s 16th birthday party in Beverly Hills, flaunting her signature style and a conspicuously bare left hand.

For weeks, fans have been intrigued by the silent standoff between Simpson and Johnson, 45, as divorce rumors continue to plague them. Neither has addressed the speculation directly, leaving the public to dissect their cryptic social media posts, random solo outings, and increasing absence from each other’s lives.

At the celebration, Simpson rocked a plunging floral lace dress, a sleek black coat, and platform boots. But it wasn’t just her ensemble that caught fans’ attention — it was her ringless finger that spoke volumes. To be fair, she had several rings on both hands that night based on the photos released by the Daily Mail. However, her wedding band was nowhere in sight.

Simpson attended the bash with her three children — Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5 — but noticeably without Johnson by her side. The event, honoring the son of Ashlee Simpson and her ex-husband Pete Wentz, became an extended family affair, with Jessica and Ashlee’s parents, Joe and Tina Ann Simpson, joining in. The “Pieces of Me” singer arrived with her husband, Evan Ross, while Wentz made an appearance with his younger children, Saint and Marvel.

Since it was only Johnson who failed to show up at the gathering, speculations arose even further that he and Simpson could be over for good. Not the first time we heard this, of course. For weeks, different media outlets have been reporting that the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, have been living separate lives.

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson are now 'living separate lives' as divorce rumors hit fever pitch https://t.co/R0YZ89lvAx pic.twitter.com/3FqRULHdRH — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 14, 2024

Simpson has remained tight-lipped about the state of her marriage, but her recent actions have been dropping hints on a hard-to-resolve issue. Late last month, sources also revealed to TMZ that someone close to her contacted divorce attorneys on her behalf, citing her unhappiness in the marriage. However, no follow-through or formal steps have been taken since then.

Adding fuel to the fire, Simpson recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram that fans interpreted as a swipe at Johnson. “This comeback is personal; it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve,” she wrote. The post quickly sparked debate in the comments section, with followers speculating whether her words referred solely to her new music or her marriage.

The couple hasn’t been seen together publicly since their daughter Birdie’s kindergarten graduation in June, and they skipped celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on social media. Johnson himself was spotted without his wedding ring during a recent hike with his parents in Los Angeles, further fueling the separation rumors.

#JessicaSimpson's husband is ditching his bling … leaving his wedding ring at home — just a day after we learned Simpson may be considering a divorce.



📸 Backgrid pic.twitter.com/HUMKsiu2hn — TMZ (@TMZ) November 14, 2024

Other sources have been more optimistic, claiming that Simpson and Johnson are still working things out and exploring options to remedy their “stale” marriage. The celebrity couple is allegedly wary of making rash decisions, so they are sitting it out over the holiday season. Hopefully, this would be enough to fix whatever it was that caused their silent split. If not, at least give us the overdue confirmation.

