Jimmy Kimmel is returning to the Oscars stage for a third time.

The celebrated comedian is once again set to host the Academy Awards in 2023, adding a third stint as host to his initial two in 2017 and 2018. News that Kimmel would return as host was met with widespread enthusiasm, particularly in the wake of 2022’s contentious ceremony.

The “slap heard around the world” was a divisive moment in the Oscars’ history, and it seems the Academy aims to head into 2023 with a safer host in position. Kimmel’s previous bouts were largely uncontroversial, despite a major hiccup at the 2017 ceremony. The stumble wasn’t necessarily his fault when the wrong film was nearly awarded Best Picture.

Kimmel also courted controversy during the 2022 Emmy Awards, when an attempt at a humorous stunt lead to widespread criticism. His interruption of Quinta Brunson’s acceptance speech lead to broad backlash from viewers who saw his dedication to the stunt as disrespectful to the Abbot Elementary creator.

Despite several hitches in his history as host, Kimmel is a solid and safe bet for next year’s Oscars. He joked, in the wake of the announcement, that he is “grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.” He also poked fun at the fact that this is his third stint as host, noting that “being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap.”

President of ABC Entertainment, Hulu, and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals Craig Erwich was far more positive in his reaction to Kimmel’s acceptance of hosting duties, noting that Kimmel’s return is “a dream come true.”

“As we see every night on his own show, Jimmy can handle anything with both heart and humor, and we know that he will deliver the laughs and celebratory moments that define the Oscars,” he said.

Kimmel was reportedly not at the top of the list of potential Oscars hosts, with news breaking several months back that Chris Rock denied a request to return as host in ’23. The 57-year-old comedian announced that he was asked to return during an August show, but decided against taking the stage again.