There is always controversy at any awards show, and this time comedian Jimmy Kimmel may have taken a gag a little too far, and people on the internet are mad that his “bit” took the limelight away from award winner Quinta Brunson. But let’s back this up a little and talk about what happened.

Will Arnett and Kimmel were presenting the award for best writing in a comedy series, with the two taking the “comedy” part of the award seriously. Arnett dragged a seemingly passed-out Kimmel onto the stage and said that this is the “13th time in a row that he’s lost and he just got into the skinny margaritas back there.” Kimmel had previously just lost the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series which went to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. However, after Brunson was announced the winner for her ABC series Abbott Elementary Kimmel remained onstage throughout her entire acceptance speech.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Though Arnett tried to push his body out of the way Kimmel didn’t budge, even after Brunson said, “Jimmy, wake up. I won.” The talk show host merely gave her a thumbs up and stayed exactly where he was until her speech ended and Arnett had to drag him back offstage.

Brunson has spoken out about the now infamous moment in question, telling reporters, “I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don’t know, felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much, I don’t know what the internet is going to think.” Brunson did talk about her love for Kimmel and how he has supported her in the past but is unsure how she will feel once the dizzy high of the night wears off.

“I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there. I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers; I’m a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment. I don’t know — tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m gonna be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

Well, the internet does have something to say about Kimmel’s antics, and it’s not positive.

jimmy kimmel laying on the floor while quinta has her moment is extremely irritating — Connor Perrett (@connorperrett) September 13, 2022

Brunson is only the second Black woman to win this award and many felt Kimmel’s presence there took away from her time to shine.

I don’t know of a better example of invasive white male privilege than Jimmy Kimmel laying in the middle of Quinta Brunson’s #Emmys2022 speech. He had no business/right to take up space in the way that he did. — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) September 13, 2022

Brunson shouldn’t have had to step over him to receive her award.

White male privilege is laying on the ground & expecting a Black woman to just step around you while she accepts her hard-earned award. Fuck Jimmy Kimmel. #Emmys2022 — H. (@cynicaltomorrow) September 13, 2022

Many felt it detracted from the writer’s moment.

jimmy kimmel’s little bit detracted from quinta’s big moment and that’s just infuriating — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) September 13, 2022

Brunson has worked hard to get where she is, and Kimmel’s “act” of lying on the ground does not seem to acknowledge that.

Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel’s “dead” body. #Emmys #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/ofP5mkXpvy — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) September 13, 2022

Many are pissed at Kimmel and believe she should have moved well, well out of the way.

I’m gonna need Jimmy Kimmel to get his ass up and stop trying to take Quinta’s shine. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ZK7o4KOrAN — Finessa_Trilliams💋🇬🇭 🐝 (@C_Jill_Run) September 13, 2022

We will have to wait and see on Wednesday when Brunson is a guest on his show as to how she deals with the host’s action from tonight, and whether or not a punch in the face is actually on the cards or whether Kimmel will apologize profusely enough that we can all move on.