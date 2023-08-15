Jo Koy strengthens Netflix relationship by landing two new specials

Comedian and actor Jo Koy is firmly securing his position as one of Netflix‘s go-to stand-up comics as he signs a deal to bring his next two stand-up comedy specials to the streaming giant. Koy already has four specials available to watch on the platform, the most recent of which aired last year.

Koy, real name Joseph Glenn Herbert Sr., began his career back in 1994, and since then has gone on to become a regular on the comedic circuit. His first stand-up special for Netflix aired in 2017 and was titled Jo Koy: Live from Seattle. Since then he has also added Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot, Jo Koy: In His Elements, and Jo Koy: Live At The Los Angeles Forum. His next one will be filmed at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on Nov. 10 and 11 and is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

The comedian has spread his love for laughter worldwide, and also celebrated his Filipino culture with his work by way of Jo Koy: In His Elements which featured Filipino comedians, DJs, and B-boys, all shot in Manila. Koy is currently performing on his “Jo Koy World Tour” with shows selling out like crazy and pushing him to add a fourth show to his already crazy busy weekend.

You would think with all this stand up comedy and traveling, Koy would be too busy just focusing on that, but oh no, in 2021 he published his autobiography Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo and he also starred in Universal’s Easter Sunday last year. The cherry on top of that packed schedule? An upcoming Netflix animation The Monkey King, which will land on the platform on Aug. 18.