Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Joan Hackett in The Last of Sheila
Image via Warner Bros.
Category:
Celebrities
Movies
TV

Joan Hackett’s cause of death, confirmed

The actress passed away at just 49 in 1983.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Aug 26, 2024 11:24 am

Born March 1, 1934, in New York City, Joan Hackett was an actress who appeared in movies, television shows, and stage productions in memorable roles that wrote her long-standing legacy.

Recommended Videos

Hackett’s most famous role was playing Toby Landau in the 1981 comedy-drama movie Only When I Laugh. For her performance, she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Her other movie roles include The Group (1966), Will Penny (1968), The Last of Sheila (1973), The Terminal Man (1974), One Trick Pony (1980), and The Escape Artist (1982). Television credits include Tales of the Unexpected, Mourning Becomes Electra, and many made-for-TV movies (as per IMDb). She also appeared in the Off-Broadway plays A Clearing in the Woods and Call Me by My Rightful Name (as per The New York Times).

Tragically, at the age of just 49, on Oct. 8, 1983, Hackett passed away in Encino, California.

How did Joan Hackett die?

Joan Hackett in Tales of the Unexpected
Image via Anglia Television

According to Legacy.com and various other sources, Joan Hackett died of ovarian cancer. She had first been diagnosed with the awful disease two years earlier, in 1981, and had undergone surgery and various treatments.

The New York Times says Marita Flick, her niece, Christopher Flick, her niece’s husband, and Michael Lucas, her secretary and a friend of the family, were by her bedside when she passed. Her close friend, actress Nancy Livingston Olson, said Hackett “refused to give in to it until very close to the end until she had no choice. And she handled that with courage and acceptance, a kind of intelligence and wisdom.”

May she rest in peace forever as her short but impressive career continues to keep her art alive.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com