John DiMaggio roasts Elon Musk’s hair plugs

When a rich, petulant man takes over one of the world’s largest social media platforms and behaves childishly when he is faced with backlash, perhaps an equally childish response is justified.

In this case, we’re all for it. Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to whine about the people complaining about his platform, on his platform. John DiMaggio responded in turn, and made it clear that the feeling is mutual, by posting a photo of a pre-hair plug Elon Musk:

While it’s not particularly the most constructive or adult response (male pattern baldness affects about half of all men, people!), we can’t help but chuckle along at DiMaggio’s jibe.

They say pictures are worth 1000 words, and in this case, it rings true –- DiMaggio’s feelings towards Chief Twit are made abundantly clear with the use of a single image.

John DiMaggio isn’t the only celebrity taking potshots at Elon Musk today (and is hardly the first since the takeover), with Lil Nas X declaring he will be usurping Musk’s CEO title and instilling a few new ground rules of his own.

A little bit of comic relief is truly needed in what is otherwise a pretty rubbish situation for Twitter’s employees, who have been told to start showing up at the office or resign. The platform is seeing a mass exodus of users jumping ship to platforms such as Mastodon.

The company may go bankrupt even though it’s fired half of its staff, and its cybersecurity and privacy division are going leaderless as of this morning after more executives walked out of the door.