Following the death of Kirstie Alley, former colleagues and friends are sharing their grief at the loss as well as memories they shared with the star of Cheers and Veronica’s Closet. The 71-year-old actress died after having recently been diagnosed with cancer and her passing was announced by her children, True and Lillie Parker.

Alley was most notably known for her role in the sitcom Cheers as well as her own sitcom eponymously titled Kristie, but many also know her from her various film roles including Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and the Look Who’s Talking franchise.

It was in this franchise that Alley starred opposite John Travolta, starting with the original film in 1989 and then the respective sequels in 1990 and 1993. There were hopes to reboot the film, and a script was apparently in the works with Alley herself stating her interest in returning to the role, only this time with both her and Travolta playing grandparents.

Travolta posted a throwback image of Alley and one of the two of the together to Instagram, writing, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Jamie Lee Curtis also shared a post on Instagram to honor her former Scream Queens costar, with whom the actress said “we agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection.”

Alley was vocal about supporting Donald Trump in his 2016 presidential election campaign.

Political differences aside Curtis praised Alley’s performance saying, “She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life,” adding “she helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas.”

Alley has many costars that will likely be saddened by the news of her passing having starred in over 70 acting credits to her name.