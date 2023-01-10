Johnny Depp’s attorney moves one step closer to celebrity status with new TV gig

From a celebrity’s attorney to a celebrity herself, Camille Vasquez takes one step higher on her ladder of fame as NBC announces she’s joined the team as its legal analyst.

In a tweet advertising her new position, NBC retweeted a video of Vasquez on air with co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb of TODAY. The trio discussed recent developments in the Idaho College murder case with Vasquez weighing in on law enforcement’s plan of attack for charging suspect Bryan Kohberger with four counts of first-degree murder.

NEW: Camille Vasquez joins @NBCNews as a legal analyst. https://t.co/GCLRYn1avJ — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) January 9, 2023

As a news analyst, Vasquez’s job is to help the public make sense of complex legal cases that NBC reports on, such as the Idaho murder case. Given her experience working with high-profile celebrity Johnny Depp on his defamation trial against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, Vasquez has clearly shown her ability to communicate the facts, especially dense ones, in a way that is digestible for the public.

Vasquez’s new position at NBC comes following her noteworthy promotion to partner at the law firm Brown Rudnick following Depp’s defamation case back in June 2022. Throughout the televised trial, Vasquez wracked in a fandom of her own, most of which ate up every moment of her grilling Heard on the witness stand.

Indeed, Vasquez has become a celebrity in her own right, forever memorized for delivering some of the swiftest one-two punches on the witness stand. Never one to shy away from an uncomfortable topic or an uncomfortable question, Vasquez is the perfect person to be on TV. Cameras are clearly a non-factor to her, and she already has the public’s court of opinion on her side.

NBC might be her first step on her way to Hollywood-level stardom, but it won’t be her last. The Depp-Heard defamation trail was one for the books, and Vasquez’s role in that was as vital and noteworthy as Marcia Clark’s role as the leading attorney in the OJ Simpson case for which actress Sarah Paulson portrayed in Ryan Murphy’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. It’s NBC today, but it very well might be a Hollywood documentary or limited series tomorrow.