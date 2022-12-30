Idaho college murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s bone-chilling research project uncovered on Reddit

This article contains subject matter that may be hard to read; please take care.

An arrest has been made in connection to the tragedy in Idaho, where four young college students were murdered last month. On Sunday, Nov. 14, four students from the University of Idaho were found murdered in a home that three of the victims shared in Moscow, Idaho. Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves were friends, with Chapin and Kernodle being in a relationship. The four shared a close bond, and in a beautiful yet heartwrenching post to social media, Goncalves even shared an Instagram post with a series of snaps, one with the four friends together, on Saturday, Nov. 13.

On Friday, Dec. 30, there was an announcement that an arrest had been made on a first-degree murder warrant to a 28-year-old named Bryan Kohberger, a Ph.D. student at Washington State University with a focus on criminology. A press conference is set to take place by the Moscow Police Department at 1 pm local time, 4 pm ET, to share some recent developments in the case. It is important to note that the arrested are innocent until proven guilty, and the tragedy’s focus remains on the victims and the legacy they’ve left behind.

PA STATEMENT: #BryanKohberger was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Michael Muth and remanded to Monroe County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Idaho @courttv #Idaho4 pic.twitter.com/hiU1FLI2JO — Chanley Shá Painter (@ChanleyCourtTV) December 30, 2022

Once news broke that an arrest was made, Twitter users quickly found his name and image, which were soon shared on social media.

This is Bryan Kohberger. He is a criminology graduate student at Washington State University.



This morning, he was arrested in connection to the University of Idaho murders. pic.twitter.com/NIYmfF1A9A — rey (@exhaleholdtight) December 30, 2022

It didn’t take long for those following the case to discover some unnerving information on a Reddit thread allegedly tied to the arrested regarding a research project he’d done less than a year ago. The project was said to focus on the minds of criminals, and some of the questions asked are eerie to look back on now.

Interesting request for research subjects by Moscow Idaho mass murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. https://t.co/JLVQ9KOyk9 — Christopher Duett (@BethuneTheory) December 30, 2022

While a feeling of relief has washed over those who knew and loved the victims, it’s important to note that many following the case also point out the accusations made against everyone – from a teacher to an ex-boyfriend of the victims. Many fingers were pointed without evidence, and many feel that several apologies are owed to those wrongfully accused.

Did a quick little search and multiple armchair detectives on twitter and tik tok are amazed that Bryan Kohberger wasn’t on their radar — no shit. For weeks, you idiots have been willy nilly accusing random people of murder w/o access to any real evidence. — patience warren 🍓 (@payshhh) December 30, 2022

Congrats to the internet sleuths who did absolutely nothing other than build up their own status while trashing the innocent and police before the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a name that was never mentioned.#idahohomicides #MoscowHomicides #IdahoFour — thomasbilligP (@ThomasbilligP) December 30, 2022

A correspondent for NewsNation shared that the family of Kaylee Goncalves says they’re feeling a sense of relief today. It seems almost fitting that an arrest was made on the day of the celebration of life for Kaylee and Madison.

Goncalves family tells me they feel incredible relief.

And to think the arrest happened on the same day as Kaylee and Maddie’s celebration of life service, — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 30, 2022

A reporter for CBS news also shared a statement from Madison’s family with gratitude for those working on the case and a sense of relief knowing that the young victims can be “properly laid to rest.”

From the family of victim Madison Mogen: “As a family we are happy to see Ben’s (father) faith in the Moscow PD and the rest of the team justified. Today we are commemorating our Maddie’s and her friend Kaylee with relief knowing that she can now be properly laid to rest.” — Lilia Luciano (@lilialuciano) December 30, 2022

Kaylee, Madison, Xana, and Ethan deserved more than their untimely deaths, and while an arrest and conviction can’t give them the lives they should have had, we hope it’s the first step in finding some semblance of peace for those that loved them most.