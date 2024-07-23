‘She’s not scared of the bear or the man’: Woman fearlessly rages on neighbor from hell who spies on her house in the middle of the night

You can’t choose your neighbors, so really it’s luck of the draw whether you get good ones or bad ones. Most people end up with good neighbors who they can actually get along with, but some people have no luck whatsoever when it comes to the people living next to them.

A woman on TikTok is going viral after recording her neighbor, who shined a flashlight through her windows one night. Naturally, that would wind anyone up, but it would also be pretty terrifying. However, Christine charged out of her house and addressed the problem head-on, confronting Brian, her neighbor, and asking what he thought he was doing.

While Christine begins the interaction politely enough considering the situation, things quickly turn hostile after her neighbor gives her a bunch of attitude. Over the course of seven minutes, he can be heard complaining about the light on their house which he claims has been keeping him awake for over 365 days. This somehow justifies him coming onto their property and shining a torch through their windows. He also mentions the dreaded HOA, and at one point threatens Christine with a gun. He also appears to be intoxicated. He’s just generally a pretty unpleasant human being.

Christine fearlessly squares up to the weird neighbor

Of course, Brian’s complaints and threatening behavior are no match for Christine who could write a book on what it means to be a fierce woman. While she starts respectfully, telling him that he could have knocked on her door and spoken to her about it “364 days ago,” she eventually loses her temper and all hell breaks loose as Christine almost lunges over the fence to presumably throw hands with the guy.

She calls out his weird behavior too, and when he doesn’t back down she unleashes a barrage of creative insults that I definitely need to write down — my personal favorite is when she tells him “It looks like you’re like f***ing 57 with your old f***ing grimy a**.” At this point, we’re way past “love thy neighbor.”

Down in the comments, people were eating this up, with one viewer telling Christine, “You transition from customer service to gangster to customer service seamlessly and I love it!” Meanwhile, other comments told her to call the police, which is exactly what happened.

The altercation got to the point where the police were required. Brian claimed he would be the one calling the cops although it’s not exactly clear what he could have possibly called them for. After all, Christine hasn’t broken any laws. Meanwhile, Brian literally threatened to shoot her. In the end, Christine called the police, although, in a follow-up video, she revealed that they weren’t very much help.

Because he never brought a gun out to threaten Christine, the police were pretty much powerless. However, we can only hope that the visit from the police gave Brian a good scare and he won’t try anything like that again.

