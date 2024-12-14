Jonathan Bailey just said the last thing we were expecting about becoming a potential daddy

Wicked’s Jonathan Bailey saw the heartthrob actor dance right into all our lives with his flirtatious and heart-stoppingly handsome portrayal of Fiyero. Fans of Bridgerton knew the actor very well indeed, including a peak at his butt, which meant that Bailey instantly won over legions of men and women all over the world thanks to his dashing good looks and magnetic charisma as Oz’s most eligible bachelor.

But evidently, the actor was not done turning heads.

Bailey, who is an out and proud gay man, gave an interview to British Vogue and announced quite possibly the last thing anyone had expected him to say about becoming a daddy — “I might co-parent with a woman.”

The far-reaching interview discusses all sorts of things from the actor’s life, from his childhood realization of being gay to his career in theater, and everything in between. Where it touches on the personal aspects of his life, Bailey is described as “eloquent and honest” as he talks about his childhood and his experience of his sexuality.

Bailey has discussed his sexuality proudly in the interview and has done so similarly in the past. He is even the patron of the charity Just Like Us which supports LGBTQ+ people in schools. This is why, when asked about the possibility of children in his future, the response was surprising to many.

Fortunately for legions of gay men everywhere, Jonathan wasn’t quite finished, as he added, “but I’m thinking it will be with a man.” Cue the sighs of relief. When a part of the interview was posted on X, one user replied with the perfect Wicked reference that captured what many of us were thinking:

“I’m thinking it will be with a man.”



And Heaven knows I’m not that man pic.twitter.com/4V8LfeD4Le — Leandro (@Leandromon111) December 14, 2024

Many X users were relieved at the news, with his fans everywhere celebrating the news. But some have probably been living under a rock all this while as they expressed surprise that Jonathan Bailey was gay.

Did he just come out?? OMG WE WON😭🤭 — beau (@beauinurquiver) December 14, 2024

Is that his coming out — ً ً (@AustinButler892) December 14, 2024

More than one X poster suggested they’d be willing to take one for the team and co-parent with Jonathan, with one user even offering a “money-saving” hack. We feel you sister, but we only have one thing to say — Get in line.

I volunteer as tribute and I am willing to make the ultimate sacrifice of conceiving the “old fashioned” way because I’m so selfless and I want to help him save his money ☺️ — Jade (@ALoversDream97) December 14, 2024

It’s no surprise that Bailey’s comments have attracted so much attention. The man is a walking thirst-trap, and the charisma and sheer presence he brings to the screen with every role have won him legions of fans across the gender spectrum. Whether he is on stage, on television’s silver screen, or on the big screen, whether he is Lord Anthony Bridgerton or Tim Laughlin, Bailey never fails to deliver.

His performance as Fiyero in Wicked catapulted him into the hearts and homes of millions of new fans. Not only does Bailey look good with his unique sense of style, but he’s got the acting chops to pull off a diverse set of roles. As an out gay man in the industry, he’s managed to avoid being typecast, starring in all kinds of roles, and winning himself fans of all stripes.

