Jonathan Majors explains why he didn’t seek MCU villain advice from Michael B. Jordan

The era of the movie star may a thing of the past, but that doesn’t mean that Hollywood isn’t without several personalities that serve as a driving force in the world of entertainment, and the likes of Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan fit that bill spectacularly.

Indeed, we knew what the two actors have been capable of for some time now, and their combined masterclass in Creed III – in which Jordan also flexed his finely-tuned director’s chops for the first time – has only further cemented their status as some of the finest talent in the industry, and we’ll be keeping a sharp eye out for future collaborations between these two.

Majors, of course, is set to be the linchpin of this particular era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with his mesmerizingly terrifying turn as Kang the Conqueror managing to anchor a film as flimsy as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, leaving MCU fans hungry for more as they gear up for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Jordan is no stranger to Marvel, either, having put in one of the most memorable performances in the whole franchise back in 2018’s Black Panther, where he portrayed antagonist Erik Killmonger. With the star’s experience in the franchise, one may wonder if Majors sought out some insider tips from his contemporary.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Majors not only denied seeking advice from Jordan, but suggested that he actively avoided doing so.

“Every Marvel film is different, and every character is different. And ultimately, what we do as artists is an extremely personal venture. We’re all doing it for different reasons. So, you could very quickly lose a friend throwing out acting advice — especially if that friend is me.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean that the conversation never shifts to the MCU for these two.

“We each had so much respect for our journeys up until this point. The cool part is we can talk about the secrets with each other. If he knows something and I know something, there’s something we can share and feel like we’re not alone in the secrets that we’re holding. Or maybe there’s a poster that’s coming out soon that I get to see or something like that.”

You wouldn’t tell a fish how to swim, and you wouldn’t tell Jonathan Majors how to act. The Devotion star has never been shy about the exhaustive amount of work that he puts in to each and every endeavor, and with Kang shaping up to be one of, if not the most important figure in the MCU for the next couple of years, we’re sure he has it in the bag by now.