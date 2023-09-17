Jonathan Majors’ lawyer addresses ‘absurd’ claims the fight he broke up on camera was staged as part of a PR stunt

It’s a sign of just how suspicious and borderline manipulated many people feel by social media that as soon as footage made its way online of Jonathan Majors breaking up a fight between two high school girls, the first thought on a lot of minds was that it had to be staged.

On one hand, you can see why when the actor’s reputation is in serious need of rehabilitation following domestic violence allegations that are poised to finally make it to trial next month following several delays, and it just so happened that somebody was there with a cellphone recording the precise moment he prevented a brawl from escalating.

via Marvel Studios

It’s cynical without a doubt, but it’s also fairly straightforward to understand why such a conclusion had almost instantly been reached, although it’s proven not to be the case. As well as dismissing the scuttlebutt the whole scenario was staged as a PR move for being “absurd,” Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry also noted to TMZ that an additional clip filmed from a different angle has been uploaded for all to see by another eyewitness.

The antagonist of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s entire Phase Five and Six slate has tried to maintain a low public profile ever since the accusations were first leveled against him, but a combination of folks crying foul on his good deed, the impending return of Kang the Conqueror variant Victor Timely in season 2 of Loki, and a rescheduled date for his courtroom appearance has ensured that certainly won’t be the case for very much longer.