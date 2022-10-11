Jonathan Majors promises it’ll be him kicking the Avengers’ asses and not a stunt double

Recently crowned thirst-trap king Jonathan Majors wants you to know that he does his own stunts, not just to be cool, but because of the craft.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Majors explained that even when he’s riding a horse, he has a certain “way” about him. He wants to make sure he stays true to the character and sometimes that’s lost when a stuntman performs.

“People have been following this character for two hours sometimes. I’ve been trying so hard to tell the truth, which is not easy. A part of you will know. That’s Kang, but that’s not my Kang. That’s Kang adjacent. That’s a stunt guy. In The Harder They Fall, I ride a horse in a very particular way. You put a stunty on that, and they go, ‘He don’t got the swag. His head ain’t bopping.’ You should never once think it’s not him. You know it’s him. So you trust in him.”

That signature swag will be on display when Majors becomes the main villain in Marvel’s next phase of movies. We’ve already seen a little bit of Kang in Loki, but that was just an introduction. Stephen Broussard, who was an executive producer on Loki as well as the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (where he’ll reprise Kang again), said Major’s work ethic was “insane.”

Majors would show up on set in full Kang outfit, he said, and then jog around the soundstage. Another reason he wants to be authentic in his acting is because of his training. He studied at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and the School of Drama at Yale.

He said he keeps an eye on his energy but will do “whatever it takes for me, whatever it takes.” As for why he decided to take on the role of Kang, and take on the unenviable job of following up Josh Brolin’s powerhouse performance as Thanos, Majors simply thought he could pull it off.

“It was the character and dimensions of Kang [that drew him to the role]. And the potential that it had. I thought, I’ll take a chance on that.”