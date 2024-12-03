Jude Law has 7 kids from 4 baby mommas and he doesn’t watch his best movie with any of them

When you’re the star of The Holiday and a father of seven, you’d think at least one of your children would’ve watched the Christmas classic, but that somehow isn’t the case for Jude Law.

Recommended Videos

The actor — who appeared in the 2006 holiday romcom alongside Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black — spoke about whether his kids were among The Holiday’s legions of diehard fans in a recent interview. Law shares seven (!) children with four different mothers, but in a Grinch-like move, the actor said he’s never watched The Holiday with any of them. When asked on The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham whether his kids “want to see The Holiday,” Law’s heart shrunk two sizes too small when he replied in the negative.

“[Do they] want to see dad and Cameron [Diaz]?,” Law said, in reference to his onscreen romance with the actress in the film, “I’m not sure.” To be fair, that’s a totally valid reason for not watching The Holiday with your kids, especially since the sheer attractiveness of the co-stars puts one’s television at risk of overheating. But when you consider that Winslet, his other (also attractive) co-star, once revealed that her 10-year-old child had watched The Titanic (steamy hand on window scene included), Law’s aversion to a family viewing of The Holiday feels like something of a Scrooge manoeuvre.

“It’s not my family Christmas movie,” Law added, perhaps realizing that between Elf and Home Alone, there are many other choices that don’t involve him sleeping over at Diaz’s house. While he might not have watched the flick with his kids, Law is nonetheless still thrilled by the enduring success of The Holiday, describing the longevity of the Nancy Meyers-directed film as “nothing short of a phenomenon to me.” Almost two decades since its release, Law said he “find[s] it so delightful” that fans still “revisit a piece of work” from his early career, if only to make heart eyes at his impossibly chiselled jawline (no? just me?).

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Law’s comment about family viewings of The Holiday is one of multiple revelations he’s made about the film while on the press tour for his upcoming (and decidedly non-Christmas) movie, The Order. Earlier this week, the actor said he would “of course” be on board for a sequel to The Holiday (title idea: The Holiday: Round Trip) on the condition that Meyers returns to the director’s chair, and before that, he single-handedly ruined Christmas with a behind-the-scenes detail about the movie’s iconic cottage.

Sleigh what?! 🤯 Jude Law weighs in on his recent revelation about the 'The Holiday' cottage that left many fans shocked. pic.twitter.com/Qwo86tHkJE — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 3, 2024

Not to burst your holiday bubble, but Law revealed that the cottage that feels pulled from a storybook and was home to his and Diaz’s blossoming romance “doesn’t exist.” Yep, we may as well just cancel Christmas altogether this year, since the revelation that the cottage was just a film set — and that its interiors were filmed in Los Angeles — is enough to earn Law a stocking full of coal (which he could chisel with his jawline).

In any case, perhaps Law’s more recent role in the just-released Star Wars entry Skeleton Crew is a little more appropriate for his kids, but nothing is going to stop me from embarking upon my eleven hundredth rewatch of The Holiday. When watched back-to-back with Love Actually, it’s a Christmas watchlist that reminds me of my singledom, but then I just put on The Grinch and channel his energy around the whole notion of holiday romance.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy