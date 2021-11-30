A festive classic romances its way up the Netflix charts

A quick glance at the Netflix most-watched list makes it perfectly and abundantly clear that the countdown to Christmas is on, with countless festive favorites experiencing their annual resurgence in popularity.

Of course, not all of the feature-length Yuletide cheer needs to lean heavily into tinsel, mistletoe, Santa Claus, tinsel, reindeer and all the rest of the festive trappings, and one of the most enduringly popular examples is Nancy Myers’ The Holiday, which uses Christmas as a backdrop to the story and not the driving force behind it.

Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet arrange a home exchange to swap living arrangements on either side of the Atlantic, with the former turning up in a sleepy English village as the other gets to grips with a massive Hollywood mansion. Right on cue, a pair of handsome and charming locals played by Jude Law and Jack Black show up on the scene, and you can guess where things end up heading from there.

The Holiday may only hold a 49% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but an 80% user rating and $205 million at the box office will tell you how fans feel about it. With December almost upon as, it’s no surprise to find the movie rocketing up the viewership charts, where it’s jumped 29 places since yesterday, as per FlixPatrol.