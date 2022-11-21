Julia Fox says Kanye West acted ‘normal’ when they dated: ‘The moment he started tweeting, I was out’

In a rare candid moment, Julia Fox made a belated attempt at damage control by opening up about her month-long relationship with Kanye West on Monday.

The 32-year-old made the remarks while responding to a TikTok user who slammed her in a comment, writing: “I just wish you weren’t dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.” To Fox’s credit, she and West broke up in mid-February over nine months ago — before the rapper’s antics really went off the rails — however, the comment stands as proof that the short-lived relationship has adversely affected her career.

In a nearly three-minute-long video uploaded to TikTok, Fox joked that she was planning to write about her relationship with Ye in her upcoming book so her fans would have to fork over cash for the tea, but that she would spill it for free.

“The man was being normal around me,” she said, incredulously. “And not only that, but the Kardashians, when I had a fashion line 10 years ago, they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their stores. So I’ve always had, you know, a love for Kim, especially.”

“Anyway, so by the time me and him got together, it was like, he hadn’t been doing anything, you know, like, out there yet,” Fox explained. “The only thing he had done was change the name in the song and said, like, ‘Come back to me, Kimberly.’ That was like really the only thing when we met.”

She said that for awhile, she even blew off Ye’s text messages because dating a celebrity is apparently not exciting as one would imagine, until he started lecturing her for having “bad text etiquette.”

“And I was like, ‘Oh my God, Kanye’s yelling at me, like, what do I do?'” she recalled, before realizing that she could possibly use her powers for good. “But then I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case. Like, maybe I can distract him and just get him to like me.’ And I knew, I was like, if anyone can do it, it’s me because when I set my mind to something I do it.”

Fox continued, claiming that for the month they dated, Ye wasn’t on “any forms of social media,” and didn’t even really talk about his relationship with Kardashian.

“We only really talked about clothes and, like, weird ideas, and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education,” she admitted. “And it was really beautiful, guys … The moment he started tweeting, I was out.”

But by the time the media reported on their breakup, Fox says that they were already done. “I’d already been like, dude, I’m not gonna stick around for this sh*t,” she said. “And also, I realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t going to take my help. I was like, ‘I wanna help him, I wanna help him.'”

“I sounded almost as dumb as you guys, saying that I should’ve done something to stop him from saying — like what?” she exclaimed. “But anyway, I was delusional, I thought that I could help him, it didn’t work and now we’re here.” Fox went on, saying that despite everything that has transpired over the past six months or so, she still deeply respects Ye as an artist, and doesn’t want to “reduce his whole career to his really bad moments.”

“But that being said,” Fox added, “I stand with the Jewish community, period.”

It’s absolutely true that Fox shouldn’t be held accountable for the words and actions of a famous man she briefly dated. Not to mention the fact that she dated him well before his campaign of harassment directed at Kardashian and her now-ex boyfriend Pete Davidson went into overdrive, and more recently, his antisemitic remarks.

But beyond distancing herself from the man and vowing to support the Jewish community, there’s not much else she can or should even have to do.