‘Just like Clark Kent’: You’re not even going to believe what fitness phenom Richard Simmons was buried in

Not everyone can truly motivate others to actually want to work out, so it’s no wonder Richard Simmons is one of the first people we think of when we envisage fitness enthusiasts sweatin’ to the oldies and excited about moving their bodies.

Recommended Videos

Sadly for all of us, the wonderful Simmons passed away in July 2024, and it turns out he was buried in a particular outfit that is just as unique and wonderful as he was. According to Entertainment Weekly, Lenny Simmons, the fitness star’s brother, had something interesting to share at Richard’s celebration of life event on Oct. 5, 2024: “Just like Clark Kent, underneath his beautiful things that he was wearing, his clothing, Richard had shorts and a tank top on. [We] think that God has another plan for him and we want to make sure that he was going to be in his normal costume that we all know and love, to help the saints and the angels get into shape.” Lenny also expressed that he felt like Richard was “here in spirit” at the event.



Screengrab via Instagram/theweightsaint

No matter what you believe, it’s nice to think of Simmons having fans up in heaven and getting everyone excited about breaking a sweat. I can’t imagine Simmons being buried in anything other than shorts and a tank top since that was his signature lewk and he always looked flawless. Anything else would have been too boring, and he was anything but dull. It’s also just like him to have thought about what would happen to his clothes after died. He shared in an interview that he wanted to give his outfits to the Smithsonian. He had grand plans, noting, “I don’t want just, like, a Fonzie jacket. I want the Richard Simmons wing.” I hope this wish comes true, so how can we make it happen?!

Screengrab via YouTube

Like Jane Fonda with her perfect ’80s workout aesthetic of leg warmers and neon leotards, Simmons had a good time with fashion and knew that there’s no reason not to look awesome even when lifting weights or doing cardio. I’d argue that he made athlesiure happen before it became an official trend. As he told Marie Claire several years ago, “It’s all about bright colors. Fuchsias, pinks, and the color of passion, purple. You have to feel good about what you’re wearing.”

We can learn so much from Simmons, from his enthusiasm for colorful clothing to his belief that everyone should love themselves. When he spoke to People two days prior to his passing ⏤ the last interview he gave ⏤ he said that he talked to his fans often, both via email and over the phone. He said he was “feeling great,” as he wanted to be there for others, and over time had created a beautiful community.

Fans worried about Simmons when they found out Pauly Shore was starring in a movie about him earlier this year, and in the years before he passed away, Simmons stuck close to home and stayed super private. Both before and after his passing, fans celebrated his kind personality and ability to turn a seemingly simple workout into a massive party. The next time I work out, I’m going to wear my brighest tank top in his honor.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy