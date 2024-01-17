Is Richard Simmons still alive?

The release of a new biopic about Richard Simmons is sparking panic across the fitness star’s fanbase.

Biopics aren’t exclusively the territory of the deceased, of course, but its rare that a biographical film is released during its subject’s life. Typically, they are released in the wake of someone’s passing as a way to celebrate their life and legacy.

Warner Bros. subsidiary the Wolper Organization recently cast Pauly Shore as the titular Simmons in an incoming biopic about his life, an announcement that quickly prompted searches for Simmons to skyrocket. Concern for Simmons was already spiking, due to his departure from the spotlight a decade ago, and many saw the biopic as confirmation of his death. Fans are rushing to the web with well-wishes already half-formed, as they seek out confirmation that Simmons is still with us.

Did Richard Simmons die?

Deep breath, people — Richard Simmons is still alive. The panic that surrounded the announcement of his biopic was reasonable, considering the typical approach to biographical content, but this is one biopic that will be produced during its subject’s life.

Simmons is only 75 years old, after all, and likely healthy as can be. Its what he built his career around, don’t forget, and he’s maintained that focus on self-love, fitness, and positivity into his 70s. Simmons is getting the biopic treatment a bit earlier than some, due to his broad impact through the ’80s, ’90s, and even 2000s. He was a beacon of positivity in the fitness community, promoting health, happiness, and physical activity with a perpetually chipper attitude.

Simmons’ contributions to the world of fitness and media are to be celebrated in the incoming, and as-yet unnamed, biopic, allowing people to celebrate his legacy during his lifetime. Despite broad concerns over his health, following his 2014 departure from the spotlight, it seems Simmons is in perfectly good health, and looking forward to a creative look back at the work that made him a pop culture icon.