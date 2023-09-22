Who is Pauly Shore?

If you’re of a certain age, you remember Pauly Shore bursting onto the scene sometime around the late ’80s when he became an MTV VJ. Shore is also a comic and got his talent quite simply by being immersed in the comedy scene – his parents are Sammy and Mitzi Shore, who founded the original Comedy Store in West Hollywood, a well-known comedy club where comics like Tim Allen, Bill Hicks, Kevin Hart, and countless others got their start.

How did Pauly Shore get famous?

Shore was on the fast track to stardom through his MTV appearances, and this led to a key role in Encino Man — also starring Robin Tunney, Ke Huy Quan, and Brendan Fraser — in 1992. After that were a string of ’90s classics like Son in Law, Bio-Dome, A Goofy Movie, and An Extremely Goofy Movie.

Why are we talking about Pauly Shore?

Shore obviously knows that his fans have a soft spot for those early films, and apparently, they can’t stop asking for a sequel. So, he released a video to his TikTok in response. While making a sandwich — and eating it — he explained how he would love to do sequels to those beloved films, but it simply isn’t up to him.

“This is a message to all the people out there who keep saying ‘Pauly, do Bio-Dome 2,’ ‘Pauly, do Encino Man 2,’ ‘do In the Army Now 2.’ Let me tell you something, I would definitely do the sequels to all my movies. I love all my movies and more importantly, I love that you love all my movies.”

He then went on to name several of his costars from the films, including Andy Dick, Stephen Baldwin, and Brendan Fraser — claiming that they would be willing to be involved with sequels — but that,

“We would do these movies for you. But the issue is we, the actors, don’t own the movies. The studios: Disney Plus, MGM, and Amazon own Bio-Dome, so my suggestion is, if you guys want us, the actors, to do the sequels to these movies, then just Tweet at Disney Plus. Tweet at MGM, and if there’s a demand for these films, they’ll simply call my agent or my manager up…”

At the same time, there are rumors circulating that Shore may be starring in a biopic about professional fitness coach Richard Simmons. Shore has also addressed these rumors in a tweet, stating,

“I’ve noticed the reactions to me playing #RichardSimmons in a biopic. I heard he’s living in Big Bear. We’ve been playing phone tag (yes, he has a phone). I’m trying to make it happen, you guys. In the meantime, hit up all the big producers. I’ll see you at @TheAcademy 2025!”

Again, the call to action. So it’s becoming more obvious that Shore is attempting to start a campaign to revive his movie career. We’ll keep an eagle eye on this latest claim — a biopic on the enigmatic Richard Simmons would be quite welcome, he’s been in hiding for some time now, and the Hulu documentary TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons only gave us more cause for concern.

For the time being, Shore seems to be on tour performing his one-man show Stick with the Dancing: Funny Stories from My Childhood. If any official news pops up in the realm of any of these hopeful projects, we got you covered.