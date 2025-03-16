Kanye West makes 11yo daughter sing about Diddy and threatens ‘war’ as Kim Kardashian disagrees

Kanye West has courted controversy yet again, this time by acting as a vessel for disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs to reach the outside world. West escalated the situation further by trying to place one of his daughters, North West, in the same song with Combs.

The song remains posted on West’s X and features a distressed voice note from Diddy, thanking him for being the only person to reach out since his imprisonment. Kanye produced an entire track for Diddy titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, presumably slated for his upcoming album, which he’s promoting on X in between posts declaring that he’s now a Nazi.

Page Six reports that, prior to the song, Kanye had not seen his children for weeks. Sources confirmed to them that Kanye used one of his rare meetings with his daughter, North, to record a song intended for his Sunday service shows. Instead, West attached North’s vocals to a song he made with Diddy. The lyrics in the rap, “When you see me shining, then you see the light,” are sung by the 11-year-old North.

The move immediately distressed Kim, and she reached out to a judge and mediator to try her best to ensure the song wouldn’t see the light of day. Despite initially promising to not release the song, Kanye then posted the song exclusively on X.

Kanye’s peers have largely ignored his antics, however, this time, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian tried to block the song to “protect” their daughter. Diddy currently faces multiple charges, including drug and human trafficking. While authorities haven’t proven anything yet, the released details and videos of his conquests have effectively and permanently expelled him from society. Kim is just making sure her child stays unconnected to the sinking ship, which is Diddy’s reputation.

She attempted the block through the trademarks she holds for her children. The argument over these trademarks spilled into another of West’s infamous screenshots. Their misunderstanding seemingly stems from Kim Kardashian claiming that they both agreed to trademark North’s name to ensure nobody else could take it but that she will solely hold onto it until North turns 18.

From the brief screenshot, Kanye demands Kim amend her trademark over their children’s rights so he can also bear control. When Kim understandably hesitates, Kanye declares “war” on her.

Lately, Kanye has been even more erratic than usual. Saying even his most devoted fans are worried is a bold statement. Yet, sadly, it’s true. His relationship with Bianca Censori has gone from elusive to Hollywood’s most revealing power couple dynamic. That bewildering Grammys red carpet walk was the icing on a very awkward relationship, leaving people concerned about Censori’s autonomy.

The biggest concern about Kanye remains that no one seems capable of fully standing up to him, allowing him to taunt people and communities without consequence. For the rapper, everyone being upset while nothing changes in his life is just further proof that he’s uncancelable. Perhaps that’s why Kim’s drastic steps to protect her child from these troubled men have earned her almost universal support on X.

One user said Kanye has completed his transition into “the lamest human on Earth.”

Another called this a win for Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West is one of the most controversial people alive. The most interesting thing about that statement is that it has always been true. When he started out, he was controversial for calling out President Bush’s handling of Katrina and challenging hip-hop’s homophobia. But now, he’s just controversial for spinelessly cheerleading President Trump, supporting Diddy, and flirting with Nazism.

However, someone has to draw a line at some point. Kim simply decided to draw hers when Kanye tried to involve their children in his endless shenanigans.

