Kate Winslet worries Leonardo DiCaprio might ‘chicken out’ and let 26-year-old girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti ‘slip through his fingers’

Seems like Kate Winslet is growing worried about her pal Leonardo DiCaprio‘s bachelor lifestyle now that he’s reached the age of 50. The actress is reportedly pushing for the actor to settle down ASAP so he won’t return to repeating the dating cycle over and over again.

DiCaprio is known for dating women half his age, and he would allegedly dump them once they have grown past the age of 25. However, there were times when he did date women beyond 25. For instance, he dated Gigi Hadid when she was 27 and Rose Bertram when she was 28. At present, he is romancing Vittoria Ceretti, who is 26.

“She’s heard him talk about getting serious with past girlfriends plenty of times, but then he always chickens out and lets them slip through his fingers, and she’s worried he’ll make the same mistake with Vittoria,” a RadarOnline insider said of Winslet. According to the insider, Winslet strongly believes that her Titanic costar would “make a great husband and father,” but he is allegedly fearful of what is “unknown” to him, which is what’s after the dating phase.

For the Hollywood actress, now is the perfect time for DiCaprio to settle down since he’s been raving about Ceretti to her best friend and Winslet noticed the positive influence she has on him since the actor is now “in great shape and really taking care of himself again.”

DiCaprio and Ceretti were first romantically linked in August 2023 after being spotted together in Santa Barbara, Calif. At the time, the two enjoyed a simple date over ice cream and coffee. Then, just a month later, the Don’t Look Up star introduced the Italian beauty to his mom, prompting many to believe that he could be serious with their romance.

When DiCaprio turned 50 in November, he had a star-studded celebration with the elites of Hollywood at celebrity hotspot Nobu. Everyone also headed to a private estate in Hollywood Hills after the private dinner for a lavish party organized for the birthday celebrant.

Interestingly, DiCaprio quickly ditched the luxurious bash and jetted off to Mexico to privately celebrate with Ceretti at one of his favorite travel destinations. The pair reportedly boarded a private plane for the tropical getaway.

However, speculations that there was trouble in paradise quickly followed DiCaprio earlier in December when he stepped out twice without Ceretti by his side. The Academy Award winner hosted an annual fundraiser for his Re:wild foundation and he also partied with other guests during Miami’s Art Week. It was not clear why his girlfriend was a no-show on both occasions.

Nevertheless, the couple quickly quashed the rumored relationship drama when they rang in Christmas together at the famous Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. DiCaprio and Ceretti along with a group of friends reportedly had a festive meal together on Christmas Eve, according to Page Six.

Knowing how DiCaprio is at peace and in his best self whenever he is around Ceretti, Winslet feels she’s the one for him. Thus, she’s allegedly doing everything she can to make him realize what he needs to do to enter a lifelong commitment with the model.

“One of the reasons Kate and Leo get along so well is that she’s not afraid to call him out on his bull***t and tell him what she really thinks. And she’s not holding back about his relationship issues. She’s told him he needs to grow up and take the next step in life because as far as she’s concerned, he’s really missing out,” Radar’s source quipped.

Whether or not DiCaprio officially retires his bachelor ways and settles down is totally up to him. But it’s good that his pal, Winslet, is finally calling him out on it and pushing him to man up and start a family.

