Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti relationship over? Actor spotted partying in Miami sans 26-year-old girlfriend

Leonardo DiCaprio is once again proving to everyone that age is just a number when it comes to his party lifestyle. The Hollywood actor, who turned 50 last month, was out partying until the wee hours of Friday, Dec. 6. But for whatever reason, his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was MIA the entire time.

DiCaprio was spotted joining the Art Week celebration at the exclusive Cipriani Socialista club in Miami with a number of his famous pals. The Oscar winner headed straight to the members-only lounge and was almost fully incognito because of his all-black ensemble comprising a T-shirt, joggers, bomber jacket, baseball cap, and sneakers.

Yesterday (Fri, December 6th) bae Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted partying with his friends, including Helly Nahmad & Lukas Haas, until 2am at club Cipriani Socialista in Miami.#LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/0Ov43JZ2TF — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) December 6, 2024

Contrary to his role as the wild party animal Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street, DiCaprio was very low-key and almost felt like he did not want any attention at the gathering since he opted to be tucked away in a back corner alongside art dealer Helly Nahmad and model Winnie Harlow.

“He was literally just chilling and seemed to be having a good time,” an eyewitness exclusively told Page Six, adding that some partygoers could not help but keep an eye on the A-lister throughout the night.

Two hours past midnight, DiCaprio wrapped up his evening, leaving the venue with his entourage in a black SUV. “He and his friends piled into a black SUV just as the party was ending at 2 a.m.,” said the source.

While it’s good to know that the Titanic actor is not letting his age get in the way of his idea of fun, some fans could not help but wonder why he did not bring along the 26-year-old Italian model, with whom he’s been romantically linked since the summer of 2023.

Just a week before his latest sighting, DiCaprio’s romance with Ceretti made a lot of buzz online after celebrity insider Deuxmoi stirred the gossip mill with claims that the actor had proposed and the model said yes. The news quickly gained traction on social media, prompting fans to joke about the idea of the commitment-averse star finally settling down with someone just a hair over his alleged “age limit” for his partners.

Vittoria Ceretti & Leonardo DiCaprio are rumored to be engaged (via @deuxmoiworld ) pic.twitter.com/V5sgv5fY84 — Victoria’s Secret Actu (@vsactu) November 25, 2024

However, a source close to DiCaprio quickly debunked the speculation, dismissing the engagement as “nothing more than an internet rumor.” According to the insider, these rumors pop up “almost every month,” but this time gained traction because of the actor’s milestone 50th birthday celebration on Nov. 11.

It also didn’t help that DiCaprio and Ceretti’s relationship appeared stronger than ever in recent months. They jetted off to Mexico for an intimate getaway following his lavish birthday party with the people of Hollywood. In the past, they’ve also been spotted vacationing on a yacht in Sardinia, with Ceretti seamlessly blending into DiCaprio’s high-profile social circle.

But could DiCaprio’s solo outings in Miami signal trouble in paradise? Just hours before his latest sighting, the environmental activist attended the VIP Preview Day of Art Basel Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where he also kept a low profile by wearing the same all-black ensemble.

More pictures of Leonardo DiCaprio during Art Basel Gala in Miami (December 5, 2024). pic.twitter.com/tgEmZb18Wy — Leonardo DiCaprio Fan (@dicapriofans) December 6, 2024

Later that day, he was spotted by Page Six hitting up the pre-opening of the Palm Tree Club, which was also attended by many other celebrities, including Ivanka Trump, Future, Alix Earle, Diplo, and Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban.

While Ceretti’s absence from the high-profile gatherings is raising eyebrows, only time will tell if the couple’s relationship is indeed on the rocks. For now, DiCaprio seems to be living his life on his own terms, with or without his girlfriend by his side.

