Keanu Reeves has a major request for the Oscars just days before the event, and the public agrees

Keanu Reeves and John Wick director Chad Stahelski are taking a stand regarding the lack of award recognition stunt actors and actresses receive for their hard work onscreen.

These comments come days before the 95th annual Academy Awards is scheduled to air. During an interview with IGN, on being asked about what he felt regarding stunt actors or actresses not having a particular category at the Oscars to honor their work, Stahelski expressed that the reason it has never happened is because no one is having the necessary conversation with the academy. While also sharing details of his career as a stuntman, the 54-year-old said,

“Honestly I’ve been around that for my 20 something year career in stunts, and there’s a lot of this authorial banter, wise tales as to why stunts aren’t in the Oscars or why stunts should be in the Oscars. My question with that is as far as I know the talk has never happened. I don’t think there’s anyone in the academy or anyone on the outside the academy that wouldn’t agree. We’re one of the main nine departments… It’s a huge creative thing.”

Stahelski wrapped up the conversation by asking if anyone has ever questioned the president or members of the academy why this category is yet to be a part of the award show even though the need for stunt artists has been around for hundreds of years. Later, Reeves echoed Stahelski’s sentiments by adding that it would be cool to see stunt actors and actresses get recognition from the Academy Awards or other cinematic award shows.

“What would it take for that to happen? I guess more people will need to say hey, you need to do this. I mean certainly it would be good to have in the Guild Awards. I mean stunt people have their own award ceremony. But to be recognized by the academy, Motion Pictures of Arts and Sciences would be cool.”

Toward the end of the interview, Stahelski claimed that the only way things would change within the industry was if everyone sat down and talked about the category and the particular individual or group that would receive the recognition. As the IGN discussion found its way to Reddit, many social media users agreed with Reeves and Stahelski’s remarks.

It remains to be seen whether Stahelski and Reeves broaching the topic would be enough to earn stunt artists their deserved spot at the Academy Awards.