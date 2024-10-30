Kelly Osbourne’s weight loss, explored

TV personality Kelly Osbourne has had many looks throughout the years. From her ever-changing hair color to her fashion evolution, she always makes it a point to showcase her style and stand out from the crowd.

Osbourne has also experienced weight fluctuations over the years, frequently advocating for body positivity and self-acceptance. Osbourne — the daughter of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon — came to prominence when she appeared in the MTV reality show The Osbournes, which aired from 2002 to 2005. Back then, she was a 17-year-old with a spunky attitude. Growing up with a famous father, Osbourne knew how harsh the public could be, but she experienced it firsthand when she read headlines talking about her weight.

There came a point in her life when she let the comments get to her and said she heard voices in her head saying, “You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re not good enough, no one likes you, you don’t deserve this, people only like you because of who your parents are,” Osbourne shared on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

In the same interview, she shared how her addiction to drugs started at just 13 years old after she was prescribed Vicodin following surgery, and from there she took other substances, such as Percocet and heroin. Osbourne said she gained significant weight after kicking her drug habit. “I just got fatter and fatter… I’m an emotional eater,” she shared.

In The Osbournes Podcast, Osbourne revealed how a film executive told her she was “too fat.” In 2003, she was cast to play the role of Lindsay Lohan’s best friend in Freaky Friday and said the unnamed executive told her, “You’re not a movie star, but you could be one if you lost weight.” She ultimately dropped out from filming because her mother was diagnosed with cancer.

Kelly Osbourne’s weight loss transformation

In 2018, Osbourne underwent gastric sleeve surgery, a procedure wherein a portion of the stomach is removed to make it smaller, thus allowing the patient to feel full with less amount of food. Additionally, it also lessens the production of hunger hormones, which can help in curbing the appetite. Although she lost 85 pounds as a result, Osbourne said the surgery wasn’t a quick fix. She had to make lifestyle changes, too. “If you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction,” she said.

During her pregnancy, she stayed away from the limelight and was even careful not to show herself on her social media posts. Not being able to share her pregnancy journey made her a bit sad, but said she looked like “a f***ing moose” and didn’t want to read negative comments about her weight. Osbourne gave birth to her son in 2022, and she worked hard to shed the baby weight, which she did. However, she admitted that she went a bit too far.

In an interview with Us Magazine, Osbourne answered more questions about her weight and the changes she’s made. While she doesn’t adhere to a strict diet or exercise regimen, she said she walks and makes healthy choices when it comes to food as much as she can. However, she doesn’t deny herself treats, such as cookies and chocolates. “Sometimes I don’t make the healthy choice. But if I fall off, I get right back on again,” she shared, adding that she has a “strong sense of self now” and is proud of her weight loss journey.

