Kevin Hart surprised the greatest of all time Chris Rock with a live goat onstage but it pooped on his shoes

Kevin Hart dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of the final stop of his Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed tour with Chris Rock at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday. The limited run tour kicked off last Thursday in Wantagh, NY, and Hart explained to host Jimmy Fallon how he had given his old friend and colleague a special gift during their Madison Square Garden show that inadvertently backfired.

“Basically, the idea came because I was like, ‘Chris, we should do some shows together. How about we just do New York and Jersey together?'” Hart explained, adding that after Rock was on board he suggested that Dave Chappelle join them for a stop, and how it would be “the biggest night in history” if he came out.

“So then I told Dave, I said, ‘Hey man, I’m going to gift Chris a goat at the end of the show,'” Hart continued. “Goat,” of course, is an acronym for “greatest of all time,” so obviously this was of the highest praise — unconventional gift notwithstanding.

After procuring a goat, Hart said that he was able to sneak it into Madison Square Garden for Saturday night’s show without Rock catching on.

“At the end of the show, an amazing show, we all come back onstage and we’re saying goodnight,” Hart continued. “You guys don’t know, Chris is a mentor, friend, inspiration; he’s a large part of the reason that I am where I am today in my career, just from his advice, his insight, et cetera. And he’s my goat, like he’s my guy, and I wanted him to feel that and experience the world of understanding how I feel about him in front of that audience.”

Hart said that the gift went over well, the crowd went wild, and Rock almost broke down and cried onstage from being overwhelmed with emotion. “Like, you don’t see that in out culture enough,” he told Fallon. “You don’t see us share the spotlight and show alignment in the space of, there doesn’t have to be just one.”

But when Fallon asked how the goat topped everything, Questlove, who was also in attendance that night, began cackling off to the side of the stage.

“Well, the goat, uh, the goat took a [bleep] onstage,” Hart admitted. “It was not planned either Quest! It’s the one thing I didn’t think about! I said, the goat’s gonna come out, do a tight two minutes, but instead he [bleeped] on Chris’s shoes. He destroyed Chris’s shoes. Chris had on some white moon boots and that goat, that goat got him.”

Hart went onto impersonate Rock being livid about a goat pooping on his shoes, which we’re sure only barely did the moment justice. But hey it’s the thought that counts, right?