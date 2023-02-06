Kevin Sorbo becomes latest right-wing victim of ‘Unholy’ Grammys performance, making it all about him

For a group of people who constantly bemoan sensitivity and political correctness, conservatives sure have taken issue with the “Unholy” performance at this year’s Grammys. Step forward, Kevin Sorbo.

The frequent conspiracy theory espouser is one of the many to have had his feelings hurt by the performance at the music industry’s night of nights. Like any sane, responsible, and absolutely not paranoid person, he’s decided the performance is the latest in an attack against him and his faith.

Sorbo tweeted out a clip of Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s massive Grammys performance, and seemed to be completely devoid of a sense of humor around it. Somehow confusing Petras and Smith dressing up as campy devils and demons for some sort of demonic cult is something only right-wingers could do.

But Christian’s are the extremists for wanting this off prime-time TV. pic.twitter.com/VnHAvtgm6P — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) February 6, 2023

Sorbo isn’t the only one to completely lose their mind over the knowingly silly performance, with Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene also worrying their pretty little heads over it. While it’s easy to paint conservative as being unable to process art, it doesn’t mean it’s wrong. Seeing something as campy as Smith and Petras and finding it to be an issue is some world class table-turning, and screams of attention-grabbing.

Hopefully Sorbo is never introduced to movies like The Exorcist, The Wicker Man, and hell, even his old show Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, which also featured demons and ghoulish creatures aplenty. Even music isn’t safe from demons, as we can totally see Sorbo calling heavy metal satanic next because he seems to be stuck in satanic panic of the 1980s.

We wish Sorbo all the best in his journey to misinterpret art and make it about himself.