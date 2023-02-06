Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene seemingly unable to handle ‘evil’ performance of ‘Unholy’ at the Grammys



You’d think that, as elected officials, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would have better things to do than freak out on social media about a performance of “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammy-award winning single at last night’s awards show.

And you’d be right.

Alas, they specifically chose to spend their time not working on how to end the real and present danger of mass shootings, or improve the lives of the millions of children in the U.S. living below the poverty line. Nope, they chose to go full satanic panic on us because of some scary lighting and devil costumes.



Cruz added his two cents to a retweet from someone named Liz Wheeler, who is apparently shelling out $8 a month to make sure you know that she doesn’t run a parody account:



Ignoring the fact that Cruz’s tweet could easily be improved upon if he’d just replace those ellipses with handclaps, Twitter user Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) concisely mocked Cruz’s pearl-clutching by tweeting “We live in the plot of Footloose, apparently.” The tweet is a reference to the 1984 film starring Kevin Bacon (and remade in 2011 featuring Julianne Hough), whose plot involves teens railing against their small town’s draconian ban on dancing.

Meanwhile, Taylor Greene chimed in on the artistic performance this morning, managing to work in both a thinly veiled antivax dig and a reference to abortion for good measure:

The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer.



And the Satanic Church now has an abortion clinic in NM that requires its patients to perform a satanic ritual before services.



American Christians need to get to work.



pic.twitter.com/0dZ5g6ZM5S — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 6, 2023

“Unholy” earned Smith and Petras the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, making Petras the first trans woman to win the award.