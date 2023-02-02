Kevin Sorbo completely misses the mark again, attacking Ilhan Omar after removal from Foreign Affairs Committee

Kevin Sorbo — the man who played Hercules in the 1990s and a person who apparently will never tire of embarrassing himself on Twitter —has again taken to the internet’s most popular hell site to demonstrate his complete lack of political acumen while at the same time highlighting the fact that he doesn’t know how jokes work.

Ilhan Omar has been removed from the foreign affairs committee. Not because she’s incompetent, but clearly because she’s a woman of color. That’s the only reason. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) February 2, 2023

In a post made this afternoon, Sorbo decided to make a “funny” about US Representative Ilhan Omar’s recent removal from Congress’ House Foreign Affairs Committee. Sorbo “joked” in an apparent attempt to use sarcasm, that the representative of Minnesota’s 5th congressional district was removed not for incompetence but due to the fact that she is a woman of color. Apparently, the “joke” was Sorbo lamely attempting to sound “woke,” instead of just woefully uninformed.

Try not to hurt your knees with all of the slapping.

"I had a member of the Republican caucus threaten my life and the Republican caucus rewarded him with one of the most prestigious committee assignments in this Congress."



Watch Rep. AOC respond to Republicans' removal of Rep. @Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/A22R7jQrlC — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) February 2, 2023

In reality, the situation has absolutely nothing to do with Omar’s qualifications or lack thereof. It is simply a quid pro quo revenge scheme by current Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy who promised to remove Omar, as well as Representatives Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff ,as retaliation for the removal of Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from committees following their use of violent rhetoric and social media posts.



In Jan. 2022, McCarthy personally vowed to effect the removals if the GOP regained control of the House of Representatives following that year’s midterm elections. “He’s targeting me and he’s targeting Schiff and he’s targeting Ms. Omar because we’re effective. Not for any other reason,” Swalwell told CNN following McCarthy’s remarks. “This is the Trumpization of politics. He’s doing it purely for retaliation purposes and he’s not even offering a fig leaf as to why he’s doing it.”