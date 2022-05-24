Khloé Kardashian says that Kendall Jenner was ‘like, not happy’ about going viral for slicing a cucumber

Khloé Kardashian gave a wide-ranging interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast this week, dishing to host Amanda Hirsch about everything from her ex Tristan Thompson to living next door to her mom and starting her Good American denim brand. But she also weighed in on her sister Kendall Jenner unexpectedly going viral earlier this month over something as innocuous as slicing a cucumber.

Though, if you’ve seen the clip in question, that comes from the family’s new Hulu reality series The Kardashians, calling Kendall’s technique “innocuous” is being rather generous. In the May 12 episode, Kendall stops over at her mother’s new home, where she takes it upon herself to slice some cucumber as a snack. “I’m making it myself,” Kendall tells her mother. “I’m just gonna chop up some cucumber; it’s pretty easy.”

It does seem easy enough, but of course, we all now know what happened next, and frankly, it’s nothing short of amazing that Kendall managed to survive with all of her limbs intact.

“Oh, my God, she’s, like, not happy about that. I feel so bad,” said Khloé when Hirsch brought up the incident in question. The host admitted that she could tell from Kendall’s succinct commentary below that the model was not thrilled about the attention.

“I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world,” Khloé continued. “You have wild-looking toes, God bless, and you can’t cut a fucking cucumber. The world is good. Because she’s like — how can you be this fucking perfect? She has this perfect life, this perfect dog, she’s a gazelle of a human being, she walks the runway. She’s all these amazing things. You can’t cut a fucking cucumber?”

“And you’re like, ‘Oh, cry me a river,'” Hirsch quipped, as the pair had previously been talking about all of the negative attention Khloé gets online.

“Please, come over and stay with me for one week, and let’s see, she’ll really cry herself a river,” quipped the 37-year-old. “I’m gonna teach her how to cucumber.”

“I was just confused why it was positioned this way,” she added. “We don’t know, but I love her. She’s so perfect.”

If Jenner was upset about the cucumber thing, we can only imagine how she’s handling the attention of awkwardly walking up the steps of a castle wearing a skintight dress at her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding over the weekend. Fame isn’t for the weak, so she better learn to take the good with the bad — or cucumbers, as it is.