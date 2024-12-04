Kim Porter ‘stopped listening’ to Diddy’s insistence on being ‘most monogamous’ following his ‘respect’-crushing behavior

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kim Porter’s tumultuous relationship was anything but smooth sailing. By the time it ended for good in 2007, the model-actress had already lost all respect for the once-revered music producer.

Recommended Videos

The pair’s on-again, off-again romance throughout the ’90s was riddled with infidelity, but it was Diddy’s ultimate betrayal that shattered the trust between them. The music mogul had fathered a child with another woman while Porter was pregnant with their twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

"Diddy and Kim Porter's twins, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, are prom-ready and looking stunning! 😍✨ #PromNight #Twins" pic.twitter.com/gyOGLKmKPG — Pretty Shades of Melanin (@p_s_o_m) May 20, 2024

In a candid 2007 interview with Essence, Porter revealed just how deep the betrayal cut, saying Diddy, now 55, didn’t even come clean until she already knew about the issue. “He told me that he may have gotten himself into a situation and he may have fathered another child outside the relationship and I said, ‘Really? Well, I already knew. I’m glad you decided to be a man,'” she said.

Porter didn’t mince words about her feelings in the wake of Diddy’s deplorable actions. “I can’t even respect you right now,” she recalled telling him. The respect-crushing moment was a turning point for Porter, who admitted she stopped listening to anything the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper had to say after that.

Although furious about the infidelity, Porter made it clear that things might have unfolded differently if Diddy had been honest from the start. “I would have preferred to find out from him because that’s a man,” she said, before noting that there’s “a right and a wrong way to handle it.”

But instead of coming clean, Diddy let his actions speak louder than his words. At the time, he had been seeing Sarah Chapman, with whom he welcomed a daughter, Chance Chapman, in 2006 — while Porter was carrying their twins.

Even as their relationship crumbled under the weight of betrayal, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend tried to spin a different narrative, probably hoping to salvage his image at the time. The now-disgraced rapper was interviewed by the same outlet, and he insisted that he was trying to change amid the scandal. “This is the most monogamous I’ve ever been in my life… that’s all I’m trying to say,” he told Essence at the time.

Porter’s sharp response, however, left little room for doubt about her true feelings for the father of her kids. Diddy’s repeated indiscretions had made it impossible for her to continue believing in his promises of loyalty.

Interestingly — or rather strangely — despite the controversy, Porter and Diddy reportedly managed to maintain a friendship for the sake of their children, with the co-parents remaining close until Porter’s tragic passing at age 47 in 2018.

Asked to comment on the resurfaced interview by The Mirror US, representatives for Diddy, who is still behind bars, did not respond. The recording artist was recently denied bail for the third time, so he had to spend Thanksgiving in prison.

Despite being incarcerated, the Bad Boy Records founder got to celebrate the holiday since the correctional facility switched up its menu to include turkey roast, mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls, among others, on Turkey Day.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy