King Charles risks infuriating Prince William to bow down to Prince Harry, but his ‘unreasonable’ son remains ‘annoyed’

Recent developments in royal security arrangements have highlighted the delicate balance King Charles III must maintain between his two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.

Prince Harry is set to return to London for his High Court trial against News Group Newspapers, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Despite previously losing his legal battle for taxpayer-funded security, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has now agreed to provide the Duke of Sussex with armed officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command during his stay. This decision reportedly comes directly from discussions with King Charles, who has been actively working to facilitate his younger son’s visits to the U.K.

However, while King Charles seems ready to bring Harry home, William wants nothing to do with his brother. Since Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal duties in 2020, Prince William has maintained a notably distant relationship with his brother, especially following the publication of Harry’s memoir Spare. The brothers’ last known proximity was at their late uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ memorial service, where sources confirmed they kept their distance despite attending the same event. That puts King Charles in a delicate position, as helping Harry could potentially anger William.

The fact that there is reportedly no making Harry happy with his father’s attempts to mend their broken relationship only complicates the situation.

Royal expert calls out Prince Harry’s ‘unreasonable’ demands

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond revealed to The Mirror that Prince Harry appears unsatisfied with the level of protection offered despite the security arrangement. “I think he will be mildly annoyed that he is not being given full police protection, but this is a step in the right direction as far as he is concerned,” Bond explained. This sentiment reflects the ongoing tension between Harry’s desires for comprehensive security and the official position on protection for non-working royals.

The situation becomes more complex with Harry’s decision to decline accommodation at Buckingham Palace, where security measures are already in place. Bond criticized this choice, stating, “I think it is a PR mistake to turn down accommodation at Buckingham Palace, where security is guaranteed and already paid for. It seems unreasonable to expect police protection around a hotel just because he chooses to turn down a perfectly good offer of secure accommodation.”

Bond further elaborated on the implications for future family visits, noting, “I still don’t think he will feel comfortable bringing Meghan and the children here unless there is a guarantee of full police protection. And I suspect Meghan has no particular desire to come back here anyway.” This assessment suggests that the security issue remains a significant barrier to family reconciliation.

The rift between the brothers shows no signs of healing, with Bond emphasizing that “there is absolutely no sign of any reconciliation between Harry and William. So any meeting between them remains unlikely in the extreme.” This estrangement has put King Charles in an impossible spot. Harry’s last interaction with his father was during a brief visit following the diagnosis announcement, but subsequent visits to the U.K. have not included meetings with either Charles or William.

While King Charles appears to be trying to accommodate his younger son’s security concerns through this limited protection arrangement, these actions risk further straining his relationship with Prince William. One thing is for sure: Harry’s upcoming U.K. visit will be decisive for the future of the Royal Family, either by facilitating a reunion or underlining how his relationship with William is beyond repair.

