King Charles admits defeat and gives Prince Harry what he wants the most just as he wins a dangerous battle

King Charles III has reportedly reversed course on one of the most contentious issues dividing the royal family, as his son Prince Harry secures a potentially explosive legal victory that could expose years of private palace communications.

The Duke of Sussex achieved a significant victory in court when Mr. Justice Fancourt ruled that Harry can access emails between News Group Newspapers (NGN) executives and the Royal Household from 2013 to 2019. This ruling comes as part of Harry’s lawsuit against NGN over allegations of being targeted by journalists and private investigators. The court’s decision allows Harry to examine communications between high-profile figures including Rebekah Brooks, News UK’s chief executive, and members of Queen Elizabeth II’s Private Secretaries and Royal Communications team.

NGN opposed this access, arguing it would be a “disproportionate, time-consuming and costly” endeavor, estimating expenses of £17,000 just to extract the emails. However, the judge determined there was “sufficient justification” for providing these documents.

In a win for Prince Harry Justice Fancourt has ordered Murdoch’s NGN to produce all emails between them & the royals … emails they’ve so far been hiding & that potentially show Charles & Willy colluding with the tabloids to kill Harry’s claims. 😱😳



👉👉 https://t.co/uO5T7ZGI4z pic.twitter.com/syNhVX4lKS — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) November 15, 2024

The timing is particularly notable as it coincides with reports that the Duke will receive police protection during his upcoming U.K. visit, despite previously losing his case for security coverage. Since stepping down as a senior royal in 2020, Harry has been engaged in a prolonged battle over security arrangements in the U.K. The Duke has repeatedly emphasized that without adequate protection, it’s unsafe for him, his wife Meghan Markle, and their children to visit Britain. This concern has prevented numerous family reunions and even affected Harry’s ability to maintain connections with his mother’s side of the family, the Spencers.

How King Charles’ sudden change of heart could impact the royal family

The bar for that family is already low, but these emails may reveal new depths. As expected, their first move is to claim they offered lodging and were snubbed. Next, we'll hear about Pa and Willy's schedules. This explains their minions' focus on Meg, but she's immune at this… — Lav Thompson (@thompson_lav) January 18, 2025

After years of maintaining a firm stance against providing state-funded security for his son, King Charles appears to have softened his position. Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has agreed to provide Harry with armed officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command during his upcoming visit for the NGN trial. This decision marks a significant shift from the previous policy that left Harry and his family without official protection in the U.K. since stepping back from royal duties.

This security provision, coming right after Harry’s court victory regarding the NGN emails, hints at possible concerns within the palace about what these communications might reveal. David Sherborne, Harry’s lawyer, indicated these emails would be “highly relevant” to the case, particularly regarding “what the Palace was being told by NGN.” So, by publicly supporting Harry during the lawsuit against NGN, Charles might be hoping to prevent any sensitive communication coming from inside the palace from leaking. We can only wonder what sort of juicy gossip can be found in these emails.

Despite this apparent olive branch from his father, Harry seems to be maintaining his distance. Reports indicate he declined an offer to stay at Buckingham Palace during his upcoming visit, preferring to make alternative arrangements. This decision mirrors his previous U.K. trip, during which he chose to stay at Althorp House, his mother Princess Diana’s childhood home, rather than at royal residences.

While King Charles may be willing to make concessions on security matters, the broader family tensions remain unresolved. As Harry prepares for what promises to be a revealing trial in January 2025, this latest victory and the subsequent security arrangement could signal the beginning of a new chapter in his complicated relationship with the institution he was born into, possibly influenced by what those NGN emails might contain.

