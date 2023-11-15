Lee Dong-wook’s weight gain, explained

The lure of the cafeteria snacks was just too much.

Nine-Tailed Fox‘s Lee Yeon lives in our minds rent-free. Part of it is due to the character’s personality, but the real reason is because he’s played by the K-Drama king himself, Lee Dong-wook.

For years, Lee has been at the top of the drama business in South Korea. His looks, charm, charisma, and authenticity have made him one of the most coveted celebrities in the Korean islands. As everyone became increasingly obsessed with nearly every single role he’s played – shoutout to Goblin – his personal life is just as interesting.

In a recent video with MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, Lee spilled some tea. He hyped up his new project, Single in Soul, geeked out over video games, and got real about packing on some pounds during his military stint. If you’ve been wondering what happened, you’ve come to the right place.

How did Lee Dong-wook gain weight?

Nowadays, we’re accustomed to seeing Lee’s toned physique in interviews and shows, but the actor openly admitted that it wasn’t always the case. During Lee’s mandatory military conscription time in South Korea between 2009 and 2011, he reportedly gained over 16 kgs (around 35 lbs) by indulging in the base’s cafeteria food every day, and not exercising. The actor admits that he “didn’t gain weight healthily“:

“I only gained fat because I went to the cafeteria to buy things to eat and didn’t exercise. They gave me military uniforms once, but I gained 16kg, so I didn’t fit. So I had to wear loose pants.”

Military service in South Korea lasts around 18-21 months, during which conscripts are assigned various roles, including administrative positions. This was the case for Lee, who served under the National Defense Public Relations Service.

Worry not, though, because since then, the actor has evidently lost the weight. “I lost the fat after coming back from the military,” he shared, adding that he has “a lot of cheek fat,” and that he’d much rather have a face like Hyungwon. We dare say that for a 42-year-old, Lee looks incredible one way or another.