10 K-pop idols who look younger than their real age

Whether it may be their high-quality skin care products, attention to sun exposure, or just enviable genes, K-pop idols are known for being the epitome of beauty in the Korean islands. With incredibly high standards created and imposed by the media, idols, and overall celebrities in the country are expected to attain a nearly unattainable and almost unrealistic beauty standard that allows them to stand out.

Nowadays, these high standards have been reaching a new high. As the debut age decreases with each passing month, more and more idols are premiering their act before even reaching 16 years old. Whether it may be the label’s belief that youthfulness sells or the imminent fear that may come with hiring older stars, K-Pop’s demand for an unrealistic caliber has been higher than ever. Naturally, keep in mind that these idols aren’t reaching these standards necessarily naturally.

Through cosmetic procedures, many celebrities are already at the highest possible social standing hierarchy in South Korea, and yet, they opt to still undergo the knife to maintain their youthful looks to the best of their capacities. Regardless of their process, a guessing-the-age game almost became a norm among fans of the K-Popsphere — despite the immense morality pluralism that may come with this speculative play. Nonetheless, even idols from older generations are still getting easily mistaken for being part of the youngest rookies, and here are some of the celebrities who most definitely do not look their age.

Nayeon (Twice)

Almost mistaken for a fourth-generation idol, belonging among young teenagers whose careers are just seeing the light of day, Nayeon’s youthful looks could easily fool just about anyone looking her way. Oftentimes confused as the maknae (the term used for the youngest members of each group), the main singer of TWICE is actually 27 years old, thus meaning she is the oldest member of the group — contrary to the aforementioned popular belief. Whether it may be her crystal-clear, shiny skin, rosy cheeks, or (former) bunny-toothed smile, Nayeon will likely keep her jovial look for a long time.

Jin (BTS)

For years now, Jin’s role in BTS as the oldest member of the group has kept fans surprised time and time again. Despite most ARMY knowing his age, the sub-vocalist of the gigantic South Korean force surely looks to be as young as the group’s maknae, Jungkook. In reality, Jin was born in December 1992, meaning he will be turning 31 years old come the end of the year. Although most idols, at this age, are already considering retiring, Jin is still proving to be a force to be reckoned with as he follows mid-way through his military conscription, awaiting his return to the stage in 2025.

IU (soloist)

Known as the princess of Korea, IU’s talent and jovial looks are surely at the root of her undeniable skyrocketing success. As the most charted artist in the country, only rivaled by BTS as a group, IU’s popularity has not ceased since her debut in the music and television industries. Judging from her looks, style, and flawless skin, one would easily assume the singer is in her early 20s at most, but that could not be farther from the truth. Born on May 1993, the soloist will soon be turning 30, and while that is definitely not an advanced age to be noticeable on her figure or face, no one could ever expect the singer to be in the industry for as long as she has.

Jay (iKON)

Once again, the oldest members of some groups could easily pass as the band’s maknae, and Jay is living proof of that. The singer known for being serious yet extremely expressive is sure to be mistaken for the group’s youngest member from time to time. To the surprise of many, the iKON member is actually 28 years old, born in February 1994. As the only ’94 liner in the group, with ages ranging from 24 to 28, Jay’s charisma and smooth skin will continue to be a striking point for anyone that may accidentally discover his actual age. When the singer opts to part his hair, he may just look slightly older, but more often than not, he will continuously be mistaken for being in his early twenties.

Solar (MAMAMOO)

As one of the most powerful vocals in all of K-Pop, MAMAMOO‘s Solar is also, surprisingly, one of the oldest stars in the third generation. With a bundle of talent under her belt, as well as a complementary youthful appearance, one might think she is actually just an implosive force of energy just starting out. In reality, Solar is actually 32 years old, and she was born in February 1991. The singer is much older than she looks while being also one of the oldest idols from the same generation as EXO and BTS. Despite being much older than she appears, Solar’s age is clearly not wearing down her movements, as she still remains the main dancer in MAMAMOO, and one of the — arguably — most successful and talented artists to come out of the K-pop universe

Xiumin (EXO-CBX)

EXO has been, for years, a staple K-Pop group for anyone even remotely acquainted with the genre. At times, it may seem as if the group’s golden years have been dated to decades ago, and while that is semi-truthful, one would have never considered its members might still look as though they’re just rookies in the business. A glimpse of their immense power and stage presence is enough to show their maturity and seniority in the industry, however, one look at Xiumin’s jovial looks would say otherwise. Looks are certainly deceiving, and even if he looks as if he could be in his very early 20s, the singer is actually 33 years old.

Irene (Red Velvet)

Something must’ve been fed to third-generation idols to cause them their innate inability to age. RED VELVET debuted in 2014 and has since been responsible for the globalization of K-pop, with the aid of groups like BTS, EXO, TWICE, and BLACKPINK. While no one can exactly pinpoint why their youthful looks are still the same even after almost a decade since their beginnings, truth is, these idols are like none other. With pictures where Irene could certainly fit alongside her industry juniors, the singer is in fact 32 years old, born in March 1991. Not only does this make her one of the oldest female idols of her generation, but it also makes her incessant work all the more impressive.

Taemin (SHINee)

With the timeless beauty and effortless fluidity of his movements on stage, Taemin’s expertise in dancing could have mistaken him for almost an energetic teenager who is a natural at his craft. While most of that may be true, Taemin is actually a part of the second-generation group SHINee, and while he is likely one of the youngest idols from that gen, he surely does not look like he’s been in the industry for more than a decade. His comfort on stage and unrivaled fluidity all point to the singer being a veteran in the K-pop world, but nothing in his appearance would say he is actually 29 years old, still falling under the line of one of the most successful soloists in the industry.

Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)

Taeyeon has nearly become the embodiment of idols who look far younger than they actually are. The veteran singer from Girls’ Generation has become the epitome of youthful looks, undoubtedly tied to her great genetics, that result in the singer not looking her age at all. Still active in the industry, Taeyeon debuted with the girl group in 2007, and to this day, they are still active while the singer celebrates her 34th birthday. Moreover, she is also the oldest member of the Girls’ Generation, even if she looks young enough to be fooling just about anyone that may be discovering the band.

Heechul (Super Junior)

If Taeyeon is the female version of a never-aging vampire-esque idol, then Heechul from Super Junior is undoubtedly the male equivalent of the same feat. Belonging in the group responsible for the Hallyu wave of K-pop, Heechul, Super Junior debuted in 2005 under SM Entertainment. To this day, the K-pop group is still active, almost two decades after its initial premiere. Considering the group’s longevity, it may come as no surprise that its members aren’t exactly young, but looking at Heechul, one would never expect the singer to be turning 40 this year. That’s right, he was born on July 1983, and is still one of the most popular K-pop idols, even if most groups don’t last nearly half as long.

This list could’ve been surely much longer, but these are some of the most strikingly young-looking idols still active in the industry, thriving as they reach their seniority in K-pop. Perhaps they may not belong to the most popular generation of all time, led by groups like TXT and NEWJEANS, but they are still a part of K-pop history and will surely remain as the personification of the South Korean music industry’s golden years.