Leo celebrities: 10 stars who were born in July and August

August is here and you know what that means — the Leos are officially on the loose. Technically, this zodiac sign has been celebrating their birthdays since July, but those are just small details. We all know a Leo in our lives whose favorite time of the year is definitely their birthday, and while we’re not saying Leos have a tendency to be self-absorbed, the fifth sign of the zodiac tends to really enjoy the attention and make themselves look the best they can during their favorite time of the year. In case you’re questioning me, worry not, any Leo celebrities will certainly demonstrate how well these stereotypes align.

Of course, this isn’t to say astrology is a science (look away, astrologers!) — because it isn’t. But it is still plenty of fun, especially once you realize that a sign’s most common traits are almost perceivable in every single person belonging to that zodiac. After all, who do you think about when you see the traits: good leadership, self-confidence, and ambition? That’s right, Kylie Jenner. What about entitled, arrogant, and egocentric? Yup, you got it, Kylie Jenner. With that in mind, here are all the Leo celebrities who will celebrate their birth date during the Leo season.

Demi Lovato

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

The former Disney star, who broke free from the constricting walls of the multi-million-dollar company, Demi Lovato, is one of the many celebrity Leos who represent their qualities to a fault. Lovato was born on August 20, which places her on the Leo-Virgo cusp, and for this reason, fans are likely to see a blend of both signs within her outgoing nature, including a natural-born leadership, creativity, dramatic flair, and of course, an abundant drive that perfectly describes Lovato’s perseverance throughout the years.

Sprouse Twins

Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

From their beginnings on The Suite Life on Deck to becoming a global sensation, the Sprouse twins shine as two of the most prominent Leos in the celebrity sphere today. Dylan recently celebrated his marriage to Hungarian supermodel Barbara Palvin, while Cole basked in the success garnered from his portrayal of the quirky and enigmatic Jughead in the teen drama series Riverdale. Both twins share an August 4th birthdate (no surprise there), and their Leo traits seem tailor-made for them. Brimming with ambition, boundless energy, and sociability, these siblings embody the unmistakable Leo characteristics while also embracing a few of the sign’s less desirable traits — yes, I’m looking at you, Cole.

HWASA

Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

By far, one of the most poignant and talented artists hailing from the South Korean pop scene is Hwasa, whose real name is Ahn Hye-jin. Known for shattering social barriers and embracing sexual liberation through her looks and outfits in conservative South Korea, Hwasa is an authentic Leo through and through. She was born on July 23rd, and her Leo traits are evident in her continuous defiance of South Korean beauty standards while proudly showcasing her talents and assets as a solo artist and in her group, MAMAMOO. Overall, Hwasa’s drive, confidence, and assertiveness genuinely make her the best example of a Leo in K-Pop.

Chris Hemsworth

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Arguably one of the biggest stars of the past decade is none other than the middle sibling of the Hemsworth brothers — Mr. Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth. Born on August 11, Hemsworth’s ride through fame started in 2002, however, it wouldn’t be until 2011 that his popularity would soar after securing the role of Thor, showcasing the existence of perfect casting. Expressive, outgoing, and brimming with passion, Hemsworth embodies the quintessential extroverted Leo. Crafted to personify a powerhouse figure, he exudes a larger-than-life personality complemented by a chiseled physique that is well worth a mighty Leo.

Jennifer Lopez

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez has long been showing her interest in astrology, even if against her will. Still, the Bronx-born actress is quite evidently a Leo, with her traits bursting with each passing day and action. The singer is bold, creative, and completely thrives in the limelight. Adoring attention and overall being at the center of attention, Lopez has long been one of the biggest stars on the planet, known for her stage presence and attention-stealing headlines on tabloids. Surprisingly enough, both Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, are both Leos with a Scorpio Moon. Let this be a sign that if you’re a Virgo — stay away — but Leos? You’re safe around Mrs. Lopez.

Greta Gerwig

Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

In today’s world, few can rival the fame of the cast and crew behind the 2023 blockbuster hit, Barbie, which has already made its dent at the box office and earned its place as a billion-dollar success. At the heart of this ingeniously crafted film is none other than Greta Gerwig, positioning herself strongly to become everyone’s favorite Leo, just in time to celebrate her birthday during this summer season. The director and producer embodies the true Leo essence, showing that when Leo’s energy is harnessed toward success, remarkable achievements are the result.

Gerwig’s wit and creativity shine through her work, and her vibrant energy seems to leap from the cinema screen toward the audience. In essence, the director personifies the quintessential image of an immensely successful and ingenious Leo.

Meghan Markle

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

I know I’ve said that it’s almost as if every Leo is the epitome of a perfect Leo, but this sentiment rings especially true for Meghan Markle, who practically radiates Leo energy daily. The Duchess of Sussex showcases not only her beauty and charm, which initially gained her a devoted fan base through her acting career, but also her ability to connect with the Royal community and its loyal following. Her audacity and ambition are palpable, yet she gracefully maintains a sense of humility that can only stem from someone who is confident and self-assured in her looks, abilities, and personality — exemplifying the stereotypical Leo traits.

Kylie Jenner

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

As I mentioned earlier, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling embodies the very essence of all the Leo traits in a single individual. Jenner’s entrepreneurship and unwavering determination are second to none. She thrives in the spotlight, although, in comparison to her sisters, she maintains an air of secrecy and a low-key demeanor that doesn’t diminish the unmistakable Leo qualities that shine through. Simultaneously, she grapples with some of Leo’s less favorable traits, including a touch of self-absorption and an occasionally complicated relationship with self-confidence. Nevertheless, Jenner’s lavish perspective on life undeniably fits the textbook definition of a Leo.

Viola Davis

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Viola Davis is undeniably an underrated force in the Hollywood grounds. The absolutely gorgeous actress with a magnifying and electrifying presence on and off screen was born on August 11 and will be soon on the cusp of celebrating her birthday. Davis elegantly and eloquently demonstrates that not every Leo needs to showcase extravagance to convey their essence. Instead, her passion for her craft, ambition, and unwavering confidence radiate through her work, embodying the charming and utterly sophisticated nature that defines a Leo.

Jennifer Lawrence

Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Turning to the final entry on this list, we couldn’t overlook the perennially relevant Jennifer Lawrence. This uproariously funny Oscar-winning actress stands tall among the world’s most celebrated Leo celebrities. Recently, Lawrence made her return to the screen following a hiatus from the limelight. Yet, even after her break, Lawrence’s captivating and electrically amusing nature remains as vibrant as ever. In fact, her Leo traits are more pronounced than before, and an increasing number of fans are drawn to her charisma and humor. Fearlessly embracing her true self, she unabashedly exhibits her genuine personality for all to admire, just as a true Leo would.

In the end, whether you choose to believe in astrology or not is a matter of personal perspective. However, it’s generally acknowledged that while each sign holds generalized traits, it’s quite evident how distinct the various zodiac signs are from one another. As of now, it’s clear that Leos are taking center stage, just as they seem to have intended.