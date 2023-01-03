Leslie Grace reveals her signature Batgirl costume from cancelled DC film

Despite being a $90 million production, Batgirl will likely never see the light of day – but it hasn’t stopped star Leslie Grace from giving the world a peak at her signature suit.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s war on its own content saw some huge decisions made, but none more incendiary than canceling a fully-filmed Batgirl film which had been in development for years. One of the Bat-Family’s most beloved members has had to wait decades to get a solo film, and it all seemed to be going well until Aug. 2022.

Gone, reduced to atoms by CEO David Zaslav in a cost-cutting move which went down like a lead balloon. Grace had her big breakout role taken from her, but she’s still happy to reminisce on the project as she shared another look at her ill-fated suit. Well, small snippets of it in a 2022 recap post on Instagram.

Grace captioned her post referencing many lessons learned from the year that was, which feels like a very productive way of viewing your breakout vehicle getting slashed like a horror movie victim. Hopefully for Grace, there’ll be some big roles coming up over the next year.

There had been some small speculation of Batgirl seeing the light of day thanks to screenings and hopeful talk of leaks, but given we’re six months on and nothing has happened it feels unlikely. Grace could still play Batgirl again according to reports after its cancelation, although it also feels unlikely given DC’s inability to get any consistent release schedule.