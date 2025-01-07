‘Let’s goooo’: Lady Gaga just achieved a musical feat that only Michael and Janet Jackson can boast of

Lady Gaga’s continuous ability to revamp her image and talent is what’s made her standout among her peers. And, as if that wasn’t enough, she’s reached yet another incredible milestone with her music. With Gaga, you can never tell what’s coming!

In fact, Gaga’s recent win is one that only two of the most iconic musicians of all time can brag about, and they’re Michael and Janet Jackson! If anything, this is a testament to her longevity, further proving that when it comes to conversations about the best of the best, there’s no way you’re leaving Lady Gaga off the list.

Joining the iconic Jackson siblings

Lady Gaga is now the second person this century to achieve the insurmountable feat of having multiple number one hits in not one, or two, but three separate decades! She is the third overall. This comes after her swoon worthy single with Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile,” finally hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 after chilling in the top 10 for weeks.

This is Gaga’s second chart-topper in the 2020s decade, following her Grammy-winning “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande, which topped the chart in the heat of the pandemic. Now with multiple number one songs this century, Gaga has joined a very exclusive class of record-breaking artists, and the first in two whole decades. MJ’s first solo hit on the Billboard Hot 100 was “Ben” in 1972, while his last was in 1995 with “You Are Not Alone.” Similarly, Janet’s first number one was in 1986 with “When I Think Of You,” while “All For You” reached the chart’s peak in 2001.

In the 2000s, Lady Gaga scored chart-toppers with “Just Dance” and “Poker Face.” By 2010, she gained newfound momentum with “Born This Way,” while the Oscar-winning “Shallow” rose to the peak position in 2018.

An assured hit that took its sweet time

When “Die With A Smile” was released, it was a no-brainer that Gaga and Bruno were sitting on a bona fide hit! Released all the way back in summer 2024, the soft-rock ballad quickly gained Grammy buzz, particularly because both stars are Academy darlings (Gaga has 13 gold gramophones, while Bruno Mars has 15 and has famously not lost a category for a decade.)

However, “Die With A Smile” took quite a while to get to the top of the charts, thanks to Shaboozey’s “Tipsy (A Bar Song)” hogging the pinnacle for a staggering 19 weeks and refusing to budge. Nonetheless, the Gaga-Bruno number maintained its momentum, resigned to second place for quite some time. And just when it seemed like it was about to clinch the number one position, Christmas rolled around, and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” settled comfortably in its birthright position. As other Christmas hits like Wham!’s “Last Christmas” and Brenda Lee’s “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” enjoyed their top three slots, “Die With A Smile” dropped lower and lower. But it was only a matter of time.

As the Christmas dust settled, and the holiday tunes vanished off the charts until they’re summoned again next winter, “Die With A Smile” is now in its rightful spot, which is yet another testament to Gaga’s ability to craft longstanding music! Six months to reach the top is no joke, but with Gaga and Bruno, it’s always been about quality anyway.

