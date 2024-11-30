Lindsay Lohan’s dad claims daughter ‘never had plastic surgery,’ but then proceeds to list the multiple procedures she HAS had done

Lindsay Lohan’s glow-up is so stunning it’s practically sorcery. At 38, the Mean Girls star has somehow rewound the clock to her early-2000s prime and now looks fresher than a Parent Trap flashback. But with her great transformation comes the nasty rumors of plastic surgery or black magic, if you will.

However, since Lohan is keeping mum on her secret to otherworldly rejuvenation, it’s up to her ever-chatty dad, Michael Lohan, to speak up for his daughter. The radio show host recently decided to clear the air about the speculations surrounding Lindsay’s “new but old” look, and yet he has somehow left us all confused in the process.

“Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever,” the 64-year-old exclusively told Page Six in a report published Friday. Such a bold claim, right? But wait — he didn’t stop there. In the same breath, Michael admitted his daughter had indulged in a smorgasbord of modern beauty tweaks, including “peels, fillers, and Botox.”

For someone preaching “natural beauty,” that list he cited sure sounded like a menu at Beverly Hills’ trendiest med spa. And get this, the former Wall Street trader wasn’t done raving about his daughter’s supposedly untouched features. He doubled down on his claim by calling Lindsay’s look “so natural — just like her talent.”

HOW did Lindsay Lohan go from this, over a decade ago, to this new face?? pic.twitter.com/2laUXpiM2g — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) November 23, 2024

The former Disney star shocked many fans this year when she came back to the spotlight looking different but the same — different from her appearance in the past years but similar to her look at the peak of her career in the early 2000s. Unfortunately, when you are a Hollywood personality, many people have a lot to say when you go through a beauty transformation. In recent weeks, Lohan has been on the receiving end of awful rumors of plastic surgery addiction or even selling herself to the devil.

As a father, Michael must have been so annoyed by all the chatter about his daughter’s alleged nips and tucks that he’s now decided to break his silence in defense of Lindsay. In his interview, he slammed the “disgusting” speculations critics have been spreading online to “propagate false narratives” about the Freakier Friday actress.

Unfortunately for Michael, it seems he’s unaware of the big difference between natural beauty and beauty that’s trying to look natural. Top beauty pros have addressed Lindsay’s jaw-dropping transformation, and all of them agree that the actress’ new look is a masterpiece of modern aesthetics technology.

Jeune Aesthetics founder Pamela Weinberger, commenting on Lohan’s beautification, told Page Six, “The secret sauce here is balance: skilled injectors and surgeons working together for a ‘natural-but-better’ look. The best work should look invisible. The magic is in how far technology and artistry have come.”

On the other hand, Dr. Ramtin Kassir, a rhinoplasty icon, surmised that Lohan might have reversed some of her past filler mistakes. Meanwhile, Dr. Ari Hoschander backed up Michael’s claim, saying, “She did not have a facelift of any type. I believe she just lost a bit of weight.”

No self-help quote will lift your mood quite like seeing Lindsay Lohan going from insane drug addict to a beautiful, successful woman who is now also a wife and a mother. Did she have a facelift and other procedures? Almost certainly. Does that matter? No. She looks great. pic.twitter.com/rdib9NHFZy — Alessandra Bocchi (@alessabocchi) November 26, 2024

Unless Lohan herself confirms the plastic surgery rumors (and drops the name of her skilled surgeon), all this chatter surrounding her stunning transformation is just background noise to her successful comeback in Hollywood following years of controversy and scandal that significantly affected her image.

