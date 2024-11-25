‘This isn’t skincare’: Lindsay Lohan’s new look has opened up a wormhole about Hollywood plastic surgery, and the conversation is getting heated

It’s 2024 and plastic surgery is still a taboo subject, even in Hollywood. With celebs like Ariana Grande downright denying plastic surgery, Lindsay Lohan‘s new look has started a brand-new conversation about going under the knife.

Lohan, 38, recently attended the premiere of her latest Netflix Christmas film, Our Little Secret, looking like a dream. She wore a stunning couture dress, with subtle makeup, and wavy curls, and suddenly looked 20 years younger.

Lohan has been in the spotlight since she was a child and has grown up under our very eyes. However, her party ways had led her astray numerous times, and her toxic relationship with substance abuse led to a series of legal issues that also reflected in her appearance. Lohan is sober now and is a mom to a one-year-old, looking the healthiest she’s been in a long time. However, is it the result of an expert surgeon’s hands?

Did Lindsay Lohan have plastic surgery?

So far, LiLo hasn’t confirmed nor denied going under the knife for her recent glow-up. The star, however, credited her glow to her skincare. In an interview with Allure, the actress shared her skincare routine includes Avène moisturizers, Peter Thomas Roth eye patches, and occasional laser treatments. “I just want to look at myself and love myself for who I am,” she shared. Regardless of undergoing surgery or not, Lohan looks the best she’s ever looked, is happy, and looks healthy, which is something the universe kept pointing out. However, the conversation got very heated.

Several plastic surgery experts claimed her new look is the result of a $200k to $300k plastic surgery, and all the conversation seems to suggest she’s had all the cosmetic surgeries all at once, avoiding an overlap that would make the surgery look “detectable.” Many people highlighted “this isn’t skincare” or other treatments.

This is very real and costs between 200-300k, depending on how much damage has been done from previous surgeries and treatments or age. The plastic surgeon who does this surgery is based in New York and is an expert in doing ‘everything at once’.



Instead of a regular face lift,… https://t.co/ccsSJZ0XiO — Echo 🔆 (@TheEcho13) November 24, 2024

More X users pointed out several celebrities had a glow-up that made them look 20 years younger “overnight,” including Lohan, Kate Beckinsale, Jennifer Aniston, Shania Twain, and Christina Aguilera.

there’s a new doctor on the block and ima find him. — ICYESTTWAT (@FUCCl) September 11, 2024 there’s a new doctor on the block and ima find him. — ICYESTTWAT (@FUCCl) September 11, 2024

Some people downright downplayed the power of a well-done plastic surgery. Considering Lohan is now sober, that has had a major impact and no one is denying that. However, there are too many things going on at once that are not the result of a healthy lifestyle.

People can definitely give up those things and see a lot of benefit in their appearance, but this is definitely surgery — Echo 🔆 (@TheEcho13) November 24, 2024 “She got sober” LMAO — Erin (@eappleb_) November 24, 2024

Giving up drugs and alcohol doesn’t reverse years of serious sun damage and loose skin on your neck. If it did every wine mom in the country would go cold turkey tomorrow. — Paige Campbell (@CampbellCinema) November 24, 2024 I don’t believe it’s from a lifestyle change. — Denali Nÿkkýnn (@nykkynn) November 23, 2024

Lindsay Lohan’s new plastic surgery still doesn’t touch upon an overlooked Hollywood aspect

Plastic surgery is not as bad as some people think, as long as people don’t claim they #WokeUpLikeThis (looking at you, Ariana). Celebrities live under an immense amount of pressure to always look good, standing, moving, attending premieres, or simply stepping out to live their life. While this is a whole conversation in itself, even regular people undergo subtle treatments to improve their appearance — whether with eyebrow micropigmentation, lip fillers, and lip micropigmentation, as well as eyelash extensions, among the most common ones.

However, influencer Tasha Lustig touched upon a subject that is quite sore and overlooked in Hollywood, highlighting the misogyny in the industry: male celebs get plastic surgery, too. Stars like Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Cristiano Ronaldo, and George Clooney have all altered their appearance in one way or another, whether with face lifts, botox, or hair implants, although they didn’t officially confirm their procedures.

Tasha highlighted how there are never articles about men pointing out their plastic surgeries. “Men be out here acting like their new hairline is like a gift from God,” the influencer noted, before pointing out that “the narrative is always ‘silly pathetic, little girls, they can’t handle aging.” And this is a conversation Hollywood is not ready to have.

